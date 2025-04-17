SDS Expands Security Offerings with SSH to Represent PrivX and Universal Key Manager in North America

SDS has partnered with SSH Communications Security to offer two advanced solutions, PrivX Just-in-Time Access Management and Universal Key Manager (UKM), to the North American market. This collaboration strengthens SDS's privileged access management (PAM) portfolio and cybersecurity tools, addressing rising cyber threats and the need for scalable, secure access solutions. PrivX delivers zero-trust, certificate-based authentication without passwords, while UKM centralizes SSH key management for enhanced compliance and security. SDS and SSH aim to help organizations simplify access management, reduce risk, and streamline compliance. Learn more at www.sdsusa.com.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Software Diversified Services (SDS), a leading provider of enterprise security and mainframe software solutions, is pleased to announce they will now represent SSH's industry-leading solutions PrivX Just-in-Time Access Management and Universal Key Manager (UKM) in North America, further expanding its security and privileged access management (PAM) portfolio.

With cyber threats on the rise and organizations struggling to manage secure access at scale, SDS recognizes the need for innovative solutions that simplify security without compromising performance. PrivX, a zero-trust PAM solution, offers secure, ephemeral certificate-based authentication, eliminating the need for static passwords and reducing attack surfaces. Universal Key Manager provides centralized, efficient management of SSH keys, ensuring secure and compliant access across critical IT environments.

"SDS is committed to delivering best-in-class security solutions to enterprises that need to protect their most sensitive data and systems," said Josh Lampi, President at SDS. "Partnering with SSH allows us to offer PrivX and Universal Key Manager to organizations looking for modern, scalable, and cost-effective privileged access and key management solutions."

SSH Communications Security has been a pioneer in secure communications and access solutions for three decades, trusted by Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and government agencies worldwide. Working with SDS, SSH will expand its reach and provide North American customers with a trusted partner who understands their security needs.

"SDS has a long-standing reputation for providing advanced security and compliance solutions," said Sean McAllister, VP of North America Sales at SSH Communications Security. "This partnership ensures that more organizations in North America can benefit from PrivX's just-in-time access model and UKM's streamlined SSH key management to reduce risk and simplify compliance."

With this expanded portfolio, SDS continues its mission to bring the best cybersecurity and access management solutions to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to strengthen security postures while reducing operational complexity.

About SDS

Software Diversified Services (SDS) is a leading provider of enterprise security, compliance, and mainframe software solutions, serving customers across North America. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, SDS delivers innovative tools and services that help organizations protect their most critical assets. For more information, visit www.sdsusa.com.

About SSH

SSH is a global leader in secure access solutions, helping organizations safeguard their critical data and IT infrastructure. SSH is the original creator of the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol and continues to innovate in privileged access management and encryption key security. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Media Contact

Nate Streit, SDS, 1 763-450-9130, [email protected], sdsusa.com

SOURCE SDS