SDS Industries Releases New TAP II Pro Multi-Zone Kiln Controller

SDS Industries just released the TAP II Pro Multi-Zone Kiln Controller. With an upgraded touchscreen interface and exclusive Cone Fire Mode, TAP II Pro is easier than ever for new artists – with robust features to handle even the most complex artistic or industrial projects with unrivalled precision.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SDS Industries, creators of the TAP Kiln Controller, announce the release of their new flagship controller: The TAP II Pro Multi-Zone Kiln Controller.
"With TAP II Pro, we had the chance to incorporate everything we've learned over the past ten years," says SDS Industries' President & Founder, Scott Shannon. "Feedback and suggestions from thousands of artists, as well as partnering kiln manufacturers, were invaluable in helping us create the most advanced, easy-to-use temperature controller to date."
Designed to replace the original TAP Kiln Controller that launched in 2015, TAP II Pro includes a host of improvements, while maintaining SDS Industries' commitment to precision and ease of use. Features include:
- Independent control for three temperature zones;
- Support for Type K, Type R, and Type S thermocouples;
- A more responsive capacitive touchscreen with better viewing angles;
- Remote temperature monitoring and kiln control through TAP Kiln Control Mobile; and
- The ability to create, name, save, and edit unlimited firing schedules.
Compatible with virtually any electronic relay-controlled kiln or heat treat oven, TAP II Pro is designed to handle even the most complex artistic or industrial projects with unrivalled precision.
"The past twelve months have been really exciting for us," says Brittany Gabel, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer. "We celebrated our ten-year anniversary, shipped our 10,000th controller, launched a new partnership, and added four new, innovative kiln controller options to the TAP Ecosystem."
To celebrate the new release of the new controller, SDS Industries is offering 15% off of the TAP II Pro Kiln Controller with code: UPGRADE15 until September 25, 2025.
About SDS Industries
In 2015, SDS Industries set out to design the most advanced, easy-to-use kiln controller possible. Drawing from firsthand experience managing a glass art studio, and backed by crowdfunding, the release of the TAP Kiln Controller marked a new era in kiln control technology with intuitive menus, touchscreen controls, unlimited firing schedules, and the ability to remotely monitor and control your kiln through TAP Kiln Control Mobile. In the time since, SDS Industries has continued to innovate, adding five additional kiln control products, and continuous software improvements. For more information, visit https://www.kilncontrol.com/
