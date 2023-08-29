SDS Introduces ResponderLink to Revolutionize Emergency Notification for Active Shooter Events

New all-in-one system delivers 911 notification and real-time incident awareness to transform police response to gun violence events

Rowley, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and the world's leading gunshot detection solutions provider, has introduced ResponderLink, a groundbreaking new 911 notification service for gunshot events. ResponderLink completes the circle from detection to 911 notification to first responder awareness, giving law enforcement the enhanced situational intelligence they urgently need to save lives.

Integrating SDS's proven gunshot detection system with Noonlight's SendPolice platform, ResponderLink is the first solution to automatically deliver real-time gunshot detection data to 911 call centers and first responders. When shots are detected, the 911 dispatching center, also known as the Public Safety Answering Point or PSAP, is contacted based on the gunfire location, enabling faster initiation of life-saving emergency protocols. ResponderLink also enables the delivery of alerts to a customer-defined list of stakeholders and the integrator servicing the location. By opening the lines of communication between first responders and facility managers, ResponderLink aids in the overall coordination of emergency response to the location.

Leveraging Noonlight's emergency response call center, trained safety agents provide 911 operators access to a live web dashboard showing shot details, location, and progression as an incident unfolds. First responders on the way to the scene are empowered with ongoing updates for advanced situational awareness when approaching an active threat. For SDS customers, ResponderLink completes the circle as an all-in-one system for unparalleled gunshot detection, 911 notification, and emergency response coordination.

"Active shooter incidents require extraordinary speed and coordination between 911 dispatch and first responders," said Rich Onofrio, Chief Technology Officer. "Our new ResponderLink transforms emergency communication and response by linking real-time gunshot intelligence to the first critical seconds of an incident. This has game-changing potential to save lives."

"We're excited to partner with SDS, a technology that eliminates the frenzy of false gunshot detections and further protects people in the most prevalent and heartbreaking threat facing our schools and businesses today," said Zach Winkler, President of Noonlight. "Our ability to quickly communicate the exact location and progression of gunshots throughout a building or campus is critical to empowering first responders, reducing response times, and saving lives. It's a powerful integration, and one that certainly furthers our mission."

By streamlining notification and equipping first responders with live data, ResponderLink enables law enforcement and EMS to approach active shooter events with the highest level of preparation to swiftly neutralize threats. As part of the standard SDS subscription, ResponderLink is now available to all new and existing customers.

About Shooter Detection Systems

Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and "Approved for UK Government Use" in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NSPA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS's social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.

