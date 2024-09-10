SDS Rx and Virtue Technologies Unite to Enhance Home Infusion and Specialty Pharmacy Delivery

SDS Rx partners with Virtue Technologies to offer a streamlined delivery solution for home infusion and specialty pharmacies that provides simplified management, enhanced visibility, and operational efficiency.
CLARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDS Rx, a leader in last-mile logistics for the healthcare industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Virtue Technologies, a healthcare logistics technology innovator, to offer a streamlined delivery management solution for home infusion and specialty pharmacies.
This collaboration allows SDS Rx to offer an integration with Virtue Technologies' cutting-edge logistics platform, VirtueScript, which is designed to optimize and automate delivery workflows for providers utilizing multiple delivery methods. The combined solution offers a single, streamlined point of management for all shipping methods, paired with SDS Rx's same-day delivery services to enhance efficiency and ease of use.
"As part of our ongoing effort to integrate with key partners across various classes of trade, we're thrilled to join forces with Virtue Technologies," said Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx. "By combining our logistics expertise with their industry-leading software, we're delivering a unified solution that simplifies delivery management, strengthens compliance, and helps home infusion and specialty pharmacies better serve their patients."
Gibran Ameer, CEO of Virtue Technologies, added, "Our partnership with SDS Rx brings our customers a reliable last-mile delivery solution that streamlines the process, offers proof of delivery, clear communication, and easy management with quick issue resolution. Together, we're able to offer a robust solution tailored to the specific needs of home infusion and specialty pharmacies."
Key Benefits of the SDS Rx and Virtue Technologies Partnership:
- Simplicity: A unified approach to logistics, reducing complexity and management burdens
- Visibility: Real-time tracking and proof-of-delivery for all shipments; providing access to actionable data insights
- Efficiency: Streamlined workflows that help reduce costs and improve operational performance.
This partnership emphasizes the commitment of SDS Rx and Virtue Technologies to advancing logistics in the home infusion market, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and higher standards of care. For more information, visit https://www.sds-rx.com/virtue-tech/
About SDS Rx
SDS Rx is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in managing last-mile logistics networks for long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, infusion pharmacies, nuclear pharmacies, labs, and healthcare networks. The company's industry-leading technology ensures compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency. Learn more at https://www.sds-rx.com/
Strategic Delivery Solutions (SDS Rx)
136 Central Ave Second Floor, Clark, NJ 07066
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 877.686.4343
About Virtue Technologies
Virtue Technologies provides cloud-based software designed to address the challenges of the highly fragmented durable medical equipment and pharmacy markets. Their solutions enhance revenue cycles by improving staff efficiency, eliminating waste, increasing patient satisfaction, and delivering unparalleled operational visibility. In an era of shrinking reimbursements and growing audit risks, Virtue Technologies offers the tools needed to meet market demands. Learn More at https://www.virtuescript.com/
Virtue Technologies
331 Chapin Road, Chapin, SC 29036
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 345-5308
Media Contact
Kathryn Towns, SDS Rx, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.SDS-Rx.com
SOURCE SDS Rx
Share this article