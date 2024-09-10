SDS Rx and Virtue Technologies Unite to Enhance Home Infusion and Specialty Pharmacy Delivery

"By combining our logistics expertise with Virtue Technologies' industry-leading software, we're delivering a unified solution that simplifies delivery management, strengthens compliance, and helps home infusion & specialty pharmacies better serve their patients." stated Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx Post this

"As part of our ongoing effort to integrate with key partners across various classes of trade, we're thrilled to join forces with Virtue Technologies," said Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx. "By combining our logistics expertise with their industry-leading software, we're delivering a unified solution that simplifies delivery management, strengthens compliance, and helps home infusion and specialty pharmacies better serve their patients."

Gibran Ameer, CEO of Virtue Technologies, added, "Our partnership with SDS Rx brings our customers a reliable last-mile delivery solution that streamlines the process, offers proof of delivery, clear communication, and easy management with quick issue resolution. Together, we're able to offer a robust solution tailored to the specific needs of home infusion and specialty pharmacies."

Key Benefits of the SDS Rx and Virtue Technologies Partnership:

Simplicity: A unified approach to logistics, reducing complexity and management burdens





Visibility: Real-time tracking and proof-of-delivery for all shipments; providing access to actionable data insights





Efficiency: Streamlined workflows that help reduce costs and improve operational performance.

This partnership emphasizes the commitment of SDS Rx and Virtue Technologies to advancing logistics in the home infusion market, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and higher standards of care. For more information, visit https://www.sds-rx.com/virtue-tech/

About SDS Rx

SDS Rx is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in managing last-mile logistics networks for long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, infusion pharmacies, nuclear pharmacies, labs, and healthcare networks. The company's industry-leading technology ensures compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency. Learn more at https://www.sds-rx.com/

Strategic Delivery Solutions (SDS Rx)

136 Central Ave Second Floor, Clark, NJ 07066

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877.686.4343

About Virtue Technologies

Virtue Technologies provides cloud-based software designed to address the challenges of the highly fragmented durable medical equipment and pharmacy markets. Their solutions enhance revenue cycles by improving staff efficiency, eliminating waste, increasing patient satisfaction, and delivering unparalleled operational visibility. In an era of shrinking reimbursements and growing audit risks, Virtue Technologies offers the tools needed to meet market demands. Learn More at https://www.virtuescript.com/

Virtue Technologies

331 Chapin Road, Chapin, SC 29036

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 345-5308

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, SDS Rx, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.SDS-Rx.com

SOURCE SDS Rx