SDS Rx Awarded Pharmacy Courier and Logistics Agreement with Premier, Inc.

SDS Rx, the national leader in last-mile healthcare delivery, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., a top healthcare improvement company effective September 1, 2025 (Contract #: PP-PH-25SDS01).
TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDS Rx, the national leader in last-mile healthcare delivery, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., a top healthcare improvement company. Effective September 1, 2025 (Contract #: PP-PH-25SDS01), the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for specialized, tech-enabled delivery solutions, built to solve the real logistics challenges facing modern healthcare.
With over 255,000 successful deliveries every month, SDS Rx brings the scale, reliability, and precision that leading IDNs already trust. Our national footprint paired with deep local market expertise enables faster, more compliant deliveries for all departments from pharmacy and home infusion to nuclear medicine, lab, and health system distribution.
"This agreement with Premier allows SDS Rx to empower thousands of hospitals and systems with best-in-class delivery operations," said David Emison, President at SDS Rx. "With healthcare costs rising and pharmacy teams under pressure, our solutions are built to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and drive pharmacy and care-at-home growth with full visibility and measurable savings."
Key SDS Rx Benefits Now Available for Premier Members:
- End-to-End Visibility – Real-time delivery tracking, digital chain-of-custody, and proactive alerts eliminate blind spots and improve accountability system-wide
- Scalable & Agile Delivery Solutions Platform – Fast onboarding, seamless integrations with existing systems, and adaptable delivery models tailored to your evolving needs
- Data-Driven Optimization – Advanced dashboards deliver actionable insights on delivery performance, cost savings, and patient service levels
- Responsive & Knowledgeable 24/7 Support – Dedicated US-based support with rapid one-hour incident response time through exclusive TruView® technology
- Eliminate Delivery Disruptions – Proven track record of reducing lost shipments, late arrivals, and manual workarounds that impact care and compliance
Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
For more information, visit: www.premierinc.com
About Strategic Delivery Solutions (SDS Rx)
SDS Rx is a specialized healthcare logistics provider focused exclusively on last-mile delivery solutions for long-term care, infusion, specialty, and nuclear pharmacies, as well as laboratories, distributors, and health systems. Leveraging advanced technology, real-time tracking, chain-of-custody reporting, and a nationwide network of dedicated medical couriers, SDS Rx helps healthcare organizations simplify logistics, ensure compliance, and improve patient care. Backed by 24/7 customer support and industry-leading responsiveness, SDS Rx delivers healthcare logistics built for accuracy, transparency, and peace of mind. Learn more at www.sds-rx.com.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 877.686.4343
Media Contact
Kathryn Towns, Brand Acceleration Marketing, 1 6789256301, [email protected], Brand Acceleration Marketing
SOURCE SDS Rx
Share this article