SDS Rx Awarded Pharmacy Courier and Logistics Agreement with Premier, Inc.

"This agreement with Premier allows SDS Rx to empower thousands of hospitals and systems with best-in-class delivery operations," said David Emison, President at SDS Rx. "With healthcare costs rising and pharmacy teams under pressure, our solutions are built to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and drive pharmacy and care-at-home growth with full visibility and measurable savings."

Key SDS Rx Benefits Now Available for Premier Members:

End-to-End Visibility – Real-time delivery tracking, digital chain-of-custody, and proactive alerts eliminate blind spots and improve accountability system-wide

Scalable & Agile Delivery Solutions Platform – Fast onboarding, seamless integrations with existing systems, and adaptable delivery models tailored to your evolving needs

Data-Driven Optimization – Advanced dashboards deliver actionable insights on delivery performance, cost savings, and patient service levels

Responsive & Knowledgeable 24/7 Support – Dedicated US-based support with rapid one-hour incident response time through exclusive TruView® technology

Eliminate Delivery Disruptions – Proven track record of reducing lost shipments, late arrivals, and manual workarounds that impact care and compliance

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information, visit: www.premierinc.com

About Strategic Delivery Solutions (SDS Rx)

SDS Rx is a specialized healthcare logistics provider focused exclusively on last-mile delivery solutions for long-term care, infusion, specialty, and nuclear pharmacies, as well as laboratories, distributors, and health systems. Leveraging advanced technology, real-time tracking, chain-of-custody reporting, and a nationwide network of dedicated medical couriers, SDS Rx helps healthcare organizations simplify logistics, ensure compliance, and improve patient care. Backed by 24/7 customer support and industry-leading responsiveness, SDS Rx delivers healthcare logistics built for accuracy, transparency, and peace of mind. Learn more at www.sds-rx.com.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877.686.4343

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, Brand Acceleration Marketing, 1 6789256301, [email protected], Brand Acceleration Marketing

SOURCE SDS Rx