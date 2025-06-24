SE Healthcare and American Nurses Association Celebrate Landmark Success in Nurse Wellness Partnership

Member Benefit Empowers Thousands of Nurses with Evidence-Based Burnout Prevention, Free CE Credits, and Gamified Learning
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SE Healthcare, the leader in clinician burnout prevention solutions, and the American Nurses Association (ANA), the premier organization representing the interests of over 4 million registered nurses, are celebrating unprecedented success in their joint mission to help address nurse burnout, by providing support resources.
Through this collaboration, ANA members receive free access to SE Healthcare's award-winning Burnout Prevention Program®, including the Enrichment Center - a curated library of over 300 microlearning sessions, complete with free CE credits, personalized learning paths, and now, gamified features that drive engagement, learning retention, and long-term wellness.
"The combination of high-impact microlearning and gamification creates a powerful tool for nurses," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "We're honored to partner with ANA to deliver real-world tools that address burnout and inspire professional growth."
Partnership Impact by the Numbers:
- Third-Party ANA Member Benefit
- Over 10,000 ANA members engaged with the program in the last year
- 22,000 CE credits earned, saving institutions an estimated $660,000
- 50,000+ microlearning sessions completed
- 35% reduction in the highest levels of burnout
- 52% of nurses reported decreased burnout symptoms
- 86% of users applied program strategies at work or home
A Scientifically Backed Approach to Nurse Wellness:
The Enrichment Center is grounded in research-backed microlearning - shown to reduce burnout symptoms by up to 32%. Two recent peer-reviewed studies confirm microlearnings superior effectiveness in clinical education, especially for time-constrained professionals.
In 2025, SE Healthcare added gamification functionality, including:
- Achievement badges
- Real-time progress tracking
- Toast notifications to celebrate milestones
- Enhanced mobile-first design and shareable content
This update builds on SE Healthcare's broader platform upgrades including AI-powered dashboards, predictive analytics, and personalized learning paths, ensuring that healthcare professionals receive tailored, relevant, and engaging wellness content anytime, anywhere.
A Shared Vision for Sustainable Healthcare:
"Burnout is not just a staffing issue—it's a patient safety crisis," said Dr. Andrea Coyle, Chief Clinical Officer at SE Healthcare. "Our partnership with ANA is about equipping nurses with tools that not only support their well-being but also elevate patient care outcomes."
ANA's support of the Burnout Prevention Program® underscores the association's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the long-term sustainability of the nursing workforce. By integrating clinical education with organizational analytics, the program enables both individual nurses and healthcare systems to reduce burnout, improve retention, and optimize care delivery.
"Our nurses show up with incredible strength and compassion every day, and they deserve the same level of care and support in return. When we invest in their well-being, we're not only honoring their commitment, we're committing to helping nurses thrive, both personally and professionally," said Brad Goettl, Chief Nursing Officer, American Nurse Enterprise.
About SE Healthcare
SE Healthcare empowers healthcare professionals through innovative burnout prevention strategies, fostering resilient workforces and enhancing patient care. The company's evidence-based programs integrate cutting-edge technology, root cause analytics, and personalized content to deliver measurable success. In 2024, SE Healthcare achieved 125% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 90%+ gross revenue retention (GRR)—a testament to its scalable, impact-driven solutions. Learn more at www.sehealthcaresolutions.com.
Media Contact
