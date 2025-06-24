SE Healthcare and American Nurses Association Celebrate Landmark Success in Nurse Wellness Partnership

"Our nurses show up with incredible strength and compassion every day, and they deserve the same level of care and support in return." said Brad Goettl, Chief Nursing Officer, American Nurse Enterprise. Post this

"The combination of high-impact microlearning and gamification creates a powerful tool for nurses," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "We're honored to partner with ANA to deliver real-world tools that address burnout and inspire professional growth."

Partnership Impact by the Numbers:

Third-Party ANA Member Benefit

Over 10,000 ANA members engaged with the program in the last year

22,000 CE credits earned, saving institutions an estimated $660,000

50,000+ microlearning sessions completed

35% reduction in the highest levels of burnout

52% of nurses reported decreased burnout symptoms

86% of users applied program strategies at work or home

A Scientifically Backed Approach to Nurse Wellness:

The Enrichment Center is grounded in research-backed microlearning - shown to reduce burnout symptoms by up to 32%. Two recent peer-reviewed studies confirm microlearnings superior effectiveness in clinical education, especially for time-constrained professionals.

In 2025, SE Healthcare added gamification functionality, including:

Achievement badges

Real-time progress tracking

Toast notifications to celebrate milestones

Enhanced mobile-first design and shareable content

This update builds on SE Healthcare's broader platform upgrades including AI-powered dashboards, predictive analytics, and personalized learning paths, ensuring that healthcare professionals receive tailored, relevant, and engaging wellness content anytime, anywhere.

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Healthcare:

"Burnout is not just a staffing issue—it's a patient safety crisis," said Dr. Andrea Coyle, Chief Clinical Officer at SE Healthcare. "Our partnership with ANA is about equipping nurses with tools that not only support their well-being but also elevate patient care outcomes."

ANA's support of the Burnout Prevention Program® underscores the association's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the long-term sustainability of the nursing workforce. By integrating clinical education with organizational analytics, the program enables both individual nurses and healthcare systems to reduce burnout, improve retention, and optimize care delivery.

"Our nurses show up with incredible strength and compassion every day, and they deserve the same level of care and support in return. When we invest in their well-being, we're not only honoring their commitment, we're committing to helping nurses thrive, both personally and professionally," said Brad Goettl, Chief Nursing Officer, American Nurse Enterprise.

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare empowers healthcare professionals through innovative burnout prevention strategies, fostering resilient workforces and enhancing patient care. The company's evidence-based programs integrate cutting-edge technology, root cause analytics, and personalized content to deliver measurable success. In 2024, SE Healthcare achieved 125% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 90%+ gross revenue retention (GRR)—a testament to its scalable, impact-driven solutions. Learn more at www.sehealthcaresolutions.com.

