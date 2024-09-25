SE Healthcare Announces Strategic Alliance with Dr. Rachel Brown to Revolutionize Burnout Prevention for Healthcare Workers

"By combining my expertise in workforce wellness with SE Healthcare's innovative resources, we are poised to create lasting, meaningful change for those on the frontlines of care. This collaboration is about creating sustainable solutions for workforce wellbeing." - Dr. Rachel Brown Post this

"Partnering with SE Healthcare is an exciting opportunity to reshape how healthcare professionals are supported in their wellbeing," said Dr. Rachel Brown. "By combining my expertise in workforce wellness with SE Healthcare's innovative resources, we are poised to create lasting, meaningful change for those on the frontlines of care. This collaboration is about creating sustainable solutions for workforce wellbeing."

As the founder of Thriving Workforce Solutions, Dr. Brown has designed impactful training sessions and tailored consultations aimed at fostering happy, healthy, and productive workforces. She holds certifications in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and Psychological First Aid from Johns Hopkins University, bringing a comprehensive approach to healthcare burnout prevention.

Dr. Brown's expertise will be instrumental in contributing to the microlearning content available within SE Healthcare's Enrichment Center, which is focused on managing stress and preventing burnout. SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® uses data-driven analytics to measure burnout levels, identify key stressors, and deliver actionable plans for mitigating burnout. Healthcare professionals can access more than 300 microlearning resources that provide real-world solutions for the challenges they face daily.

Impact and Metrics of SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program®

The addition of Dr. Brown to the Burnout Prevention Program® enhances SE Healthcare's ability to deliver measurable results. The program has already demonstrated significant success, including:

35% Reduction in Highest Level of Burnout: A significant reduction in the most severe cases of burnout among participants.

52% of Nurses Reported Reduced Burnout: More than half of nurses using the program have experienced a notable decrease in burnout symptoms.

86% Utilization Rate: The majority of healthcare professionals engage with the program's tools and strategies, both at work and home.

Reduction in Nurse Turnover: Institutions using the program report lower nurse turnover, translating to cost savings and improved care continuity.

Enhanced Patient Outcomes: Improved nurse wellbeing directly correlates with higher patient satisfaction and reduced medical errors.

"The addition of Dr. Brown to our Burnout Prevention Program is a game-changer," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "Her expertise and dedication to healthcare professionals' wellbeing align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will help healthcare workers reclaim their mental health, reduce turnover, and ultimately drive better patient outcomes—setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence."

In partnership with organizations like the American Nurses Association (ANA), which offers SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® as a free benefit to its members, SE Healthcare is continuing to expand its reach and impact across the healthcare sector.

Key Results Among ANA Members Include:

89% of Participants Applied Specific Strategies: A majority of participants implemented strategies from the Burnout Prevention Program ® into their professional lives.

into their professional lives. 86% Rated Their Ability to Identify Burnout Symptoms as Good to Excellent: Participants felt more capable of recognizing burnout signs after utilizing the Enrichment Center resources.

94% Found Microlearnings Easy to Understand: The program's microlearning modules are praised for their accessibility and practicality.

42% Reported Lower Sense of Burnout: Nearly half of the participants reported a reduction in burnout levels after engaging with the program.

Call to Action

Healthcare organizations interested in improving both staff wellbeing and patient outcomes are encouraged to explore SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program®. The program offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to build a sustainable, thriving healthcare workforce, improving retention, enhancing patient care, and reducing costs associated with turnover and burnout.

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through innovative tools and strategies that enhance well-being and foster a positive work environment. Our evidence-based programs are designed to reduce burnout, improve retention, and ensure better patient outcomes. By addressing the root causes of burnout and focusing on continuous improvement, SE Healthcare leads the way in creating healthier, more sustainable healthcare systems.

About Dr. Rachel Brown

Dr. Rachel Brown is the founder of Thriving Workforce Solutions, specializing in workforce wellbeing. She provides education and consultation services aimed at creating healthier, more productive work environments. Dr. Brown's approach focuses on practical strategies that support employee engagement, job satisfaction, and organizational success.

