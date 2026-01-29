SE Healthcare Delivers Breakthrough Year of Workforce Impact, Product Innovation, and National Momentum

"Our mission is to give healthcare leaders the infrastructure they need to protect their workforce and improve care delivery. That mission has never been more urgent, or more achievable." - Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare Post this

"Healthcare leaders are past the awareness phase," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "They want evidence, economics, and action. In 2025, organizations used our platform to connect clinician well-being directly to workforce retention, HCAHPS performance, and leadership decision-making, and the results were measurable."

Why Nurses and Physicians Are the Critical Workforce Lever

SE Healthcare's momentum in 2025 was driven by a deliberate focus on nurses and physicians, the two roles most directly tied to patient outcomes, safety, and experience. Nurses typically represent approximately half of a hospital's employed clinical workforce, making them the single largest driver of staffing stability, labor cost, and care continuity. Physicians, closely coupled to nursing teams, experience parallel burnout dynamics that directly affect quality, throughput, and patient trust.

By focusing on these roles, SE Healthcare enables health systems to intervene where burnout has the greatest clinical, operational, and economic impact.

This momentum included a formal partnership with Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, which implemented SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® to support caregivers across the organization. The program combines advanced analytics, personalized microlearning, and leadership insights, and provides caregivers access to an Enrichment Center featuring more than 300 microlearning modules and over 200 continuing education credits.

"At Good Samaritan, our caregivers are the heart of patient care," said Brenda Winkler, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Good Samaritan Hospital. "Partnering with SE Healthcare allows us to equip our nurses and clinicians with tools that foster resilience, satisfaction, and professional growth while creating a healthier environment for both caregivers and patients."

Measurable Outcomes That Matter to Healthcare Leaders

Healthcare organizations using SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® reported statistically meaningful improvements using validated assessment tools and year-over-year benchmarking, including:

24% reduction in overall burnout within one year at a major pediatric hospital

44% reduction in severe burnout and 28% reduction in extreme burnout

Burnout reductions of 16%–41% across age groups, with the strongest gains among nurses ages 45–54

Among American Nurses Association participants, 52% reported reduced burnout, and 86% applied strategies in their professional or personal lives

These outcomes reinforce the link between proactive burnout prevention, workforce retention, and safer patient care.

Breakthrough Platform Innovation — Including HCAHPS Integration

2025 marked a milestone year for SE Healthcare's platform. The company delivered significant enhancements focused on usability, personalization, integration, and actionable insight, designed to create a more effective and motivating experience for clinicians and leaders alike. Key innovations included:

A modernized, mobile-optimized user experience

AI-driven microlearning recommendations tailored to demographics and burnout severity

Continuous burnout insights with AI-analyzed stressor identification

Predictive burnout and turnover cost modeling using actual workforce data

A unified CE transcript center

Leadership dashboards with role-, unit-, and department-level visibility

Custom EAP integration for high-risk users

Critically, SE Healthcare introduced direct integration with HCAHPS data, enabling healthcare leaders to examine, often for the first time, the real-time relationship between nurse and physician burnout, patient satisfaction scores, and care quality metrics within a single operational view.

This capability allows executives to prioritize workforce interventions based on their downstream impact on patient experience and organizational performance.

SE Healthcare also launched a highly anticipated gamification feature within the Nurse Burnout Prevention Program®, introducing achievement badges, progress tracking, milestone notifications, redesigned user profiles with CE visibility, and community engagement tools, driving sustained participation and behavior change.

The Business Case: Reducing the High Cost of Inaction

In 2025, the financial impact of clinician burnout became increasingly clear. SE Healthcare's Cost of Inaction analysis revealed:

Estimated turnover cost per nurse of $37,700–$58,400

For systems with 1,000 nurses, daily losses exceeding $20,000–$30,000 driven by burnout-related turnover and disengagement

Healthcare leaders used these insights to justify budgets, calculate ROI, and shift from reactive wellness programs to proactive workforce strategies.

As one Chief Nursing Officer noted: "If we retain just one nurse, the program pays for itself."

National Partnerships and Institutional Credibility

SE Healthcare continued to expand its national footprint through high-credibility partnerships that align clinician well-being with education, recognition, and professional development.

Through its collaboration with the American Nurses Association (ANA), more than 10,000 nurses accessed SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® in 2025, completing over 50,000 microlearning sessions and earning 22,000 continuing education credits.

SE Healthcare also strengthened its long-standing partnership with the DAISY Foundation, aligning nurse recognition with sustained workforce well-being initiatives and reinforcing the connection between compassion, engagement, and retention.

"Burnout is not just a staffing issue, it's a patient safety issue," said Dr. Andrea Coyle, Chief Clinical Officer at SE Healthcare. "Our partnerships are about equipping clinicians with real tools while giving leaders the data they need to act."

Alignment with the CMS Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program

SE Healthcare's focus on clinician burnout prevention and workforce resilience closely aligns with the CMS Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, a landmark federal initiative backed by a $50 billion funding pool designed to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural communities.

The RHT Program prioritizes long-term workforce stability by supporting initiatives that address clinician retention, burnout prevention, training, and technology-enabled care delivery, areas where SE Healthcare's platform is already delivering measurable outcomes.

By combining burnout analytics, targeted microlearning, leadership dashboards, and patient experience integration, SE Healthcare is well positioned to support rural health systems and state-led transformation efforts seeking scalable, evidence-based approaches to workforce sustainability without increasing operational risk.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Entering 2026, SE Healthcare is focused on expanding enterprise adoption, advancing predictive workforce analytics, deepening integration of external data sources, and strengthening the connection between clinician well-being, patient outcomes, HCAHPS performance, and organizational resilience.

"Our mission is to give healthcare leaders the infrastructure they need to protect their workforce and improve care delivery," Coticchia added. "That mission has never been more urgent, or more achievable."

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through innovative tools and strategies that enhance well-being and foster a positive work environment. Our evidence-based programs are designed to reduce burnout, improve retention, and ensure better patient outcomes. By addressing the root causes of burnout and focusing on continuous improvement, SE Healthcare leads the way in creating healthier, more sustainable healthcare systems.

