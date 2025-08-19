SE Healthcare Expands Enrichment Center with Workplace Violence Prevention Microlearning Series to Combat Burnout and Elevate Safety in Healthcare

New evidence-based series, led by nursing leader Dr. Jeanne Venella, equips healthcare teams with practical strategies to meet safety standards, prevent violence, and address one of burnout's most dangerous root causes.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SE Healthcare, the leader in data-driven nurse well-being and burnout prevention solutions, announced the launch of its Workplace Violence Prevention microlearning series, available through its Enrichment Center. As workplace violence continues to rise across U.S. healthcare settings, this evidence-based series equips professionals with actionable strategies to recognize, prevent, and respond to incidents, addressing one of the most urgent and underreported threats to clinician safety. Led by nationally recognized nursing leader Jeanne Venella, DNP, MS, CEN, CPEN, the series reflects decades of frontline experience and organizational leadership in nurse safety.

Workplace violence against nurses has become a top safety concern in the United States, driving bipartisan support for the proposed Save Healthcare Workers Act, which would make assaults on healthcare workers a federal crime. While scenes of nurse assaults on medical dramas like The Pitt may shock television audiences, for many nurses, these moments are an unsettling reality. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare and social service workers are five times more likely to suffer a workplace violence injury than workers overall. In a 2019 American Nurses Association survey, one in four nurses reported being physically assaulted on the job.

Dr. Venella, widely recognized for her leadership in advancing nurse safety and operational excellence, has spent more than two decades working to protect and empower healthcare teams. Known for her ability to blend clinical expertise with innovative safety strategies, she has advised hospitals nationwide on violence prevention and culture change. Her work has earned recognition from Becker's Hospital Review as one of the "Top Female Health IT Leaders to Know," and she is a trusted voice among both frontline nurses and hospital executives.

"I've seen firsthand the toll workplace violence takes, not only on nurses but on entire care teams," said Dr. Venella. "This series is about giving every nurse the tools, confidence, and support to know they're not alone and they're not powerless. We can prevent violence, and in doing so, we can help nurses rediscover the joy in their work."

The Workplace Violence Prevention series offers concise, high-impact learning modules tailored to fit into busy clinical schedules. Topics include recognizing early warning signs, applying de-escalation techniques, using wearable duress technology, and providing post-incident support. Nurses can access the content anytime and anywhere, making it easy to integrate into their workflow without adding to their workload. The new series also supports compliance with The Joint Commission's Workplace Violence Prevention Standards, effective January 1, 2022, which require healthcare organizations to implement policies, reporting systems, leadership oversight, and training. SE Healthcare's evidence-based approach goes beyond compliance, fostering a culture where safety is a shared value, reporting is encouraged, and prevention is proactive.

"Preventing workplace violence is not just a safety initiative, it's essential to reducing burnout and retaining our nursing workforce," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "Through the Enrichment Center, we provide tools that help nurses stay safe, resilient, and supported every day."

Workplace violence is a key driver of nurse burnout, fueling emotional exhaustion, job dissatisfaction, absenteeism, and turnover. For an average hospital with 1,000 nurses, the daily cost of turnover due to burnout can range from $20,190 to $31,347. SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program includes microlearning interventions that have demonstrated a 35% reduction in the highest-level burnout and a 52% improvement in nurses reporting lower burnout after engaging with program content.

SE Healthcare's Workplace Violence Prevention microlearning series empowers healthcare organizations to meet regulatory standards while building safer, more resilient environments for nurses. By combining practical training with a culture of prevention, hospitals can protect staff, reduce burnout, and retain experienced nurses at the bedside, strengthening care for patients and teams alike.

About Jeanne Venella, DNP, MS, CEN, CPEN

Dr. Venella is an accomplished nursing leader and safety advocate, currently serving as Chief Nursing Officer at Commure / Strongline. She has held leadership positions at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and has been named one of Becker's Top Female Health IT Leaders to Know for her work in EHRs, analytics, and telemedicine.

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare is a recognized leader in burnout prevention and workforce well-being solutions for healthcare organizations. Through its proprietary analytics platform, targeted microlearning content, and leadership training, SE Healthcare delivers measurable results—reducing burnout, improving patient outcomes, and saving organizations millions in turnover costs. The Enrichment Center's expanding library empowers clinicians with practical, relevant, and actionable education that drives professional growth and organizational resilience.

