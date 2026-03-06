SE Healthcare Launches 90-Day Burnout Measurement Dashboards, Expanded Nurse Microlearning Library, and "SE Cares" AI Assistant

"One of the biggest barriers to workforce initiatives is adoption. By simplifying access to insights and delivering short, practical microlearning modules that fit into the reality of clinical schedules, we're helping organizations translate well-being strategy into daily operational support." Post this

Together these improvements strengthen SE Healthcare's ability to help hospitals and healthcare systems measure workforce well-being improvements across a defined 90-day operational window while providing practical tools that support nurse resilience, leadership effectiveness, and workforce stability.

Key Platform Enhancements

90-Day Burnout Measurement Dashboards

SE Healthcare's updated dashboards now more clearly track burnout movement across the full 90-day engagement window used in the organization's Burnout Prevention Program and 90-Day Nurse Burnout Challenge. Leaders can evaluate baseline versus day-90 burnout presence while also examining trends across smaller time segments within the engagement period.

Flexible time-range segmentation now allows organizations to analyze burnout presence by demographic group across custom date ranges such as days 1-30, 31-60, or 61-90, rather than defaulting to a rolling "today" endpoint. This allows organizations to more clearly measure improvement across the defined challenge window and report results internally with greater confidence.

Visualization improvements also enhance the chart showing the number of respondents reporting each burnout level, providing a clearer view of burnout distribution across teams and time periods.

An optional trendline and data panel now allow organizations to display or hide average burnout progression over time depending on contractual measurement configuration and reporting preferences.

Expanded Microlearning Library for Nurses and Leaders

SE Healthcare has also expanded its evidence-based microlearning library with new short-format modules designed for the operational realities of frontline nurses and healthcare leadership teams.

New nurse-focused modules address topics such as executive function fatigue, cumulative grief, disenfranchised grief, secondary trauma, post-code recovery, self-compassion, and mindfulness under pressure.

A new leadership track titled "It's About Time" introduces practical tools that help healthcare leaders improve prioritization and reduce operational overload through techniques such as time audits, the Eisenhower Matrix, meeting agenda design, and more structured decision frameworks.

The microlearning modules are designed to deliver practical support in short sessions that can be completed between shifts or during brief recovery periods, helping increase adoption without adding additional time burden to already stretched clinical teams.

Introducing SE Cares: An AI Assistant for the Burnout Prevention Platform

SE Healthcare also introduced SE Cares, an AI-powered assistant embedded within the platform that helps users navigate the system and quickly locate relevant insights, reports, and support resources.

SE Cares reduces friction in the user experience by guiding nurses, leaders, and administrators to the information or support they need without requiring extensive navigation through dashboards or content libraries.

The assistant helps users find:

Burnout assessment insights and trends

Recommended microlearning resources

Program guidance and platform navigation

Support resources available within the program

SE Cares is designed to improve platform adoption and help healthcare teams access relevant support faster, particularly during high-stress operational moments.

Importantly, SE Cares functions as a navigation and support assistant within the SE Healthcare platform. It does not diagnose clinical conditions, replace professional judgment, or access protected patient health information.

Why These Enhancements Matter

Healthcare organizations continue to face unprecedented workforce pressure driven by staffing shortages, operational complexity, and sustained emotional demands on clinicians.

Industry research has shown that nurse burnout contributes to significant operational cost through turnover, absenteeism, reduced productivity, and increased reliance on agency staffing.

SE Healthcare's approach focuses on combining structured burnout measurement with practical, accessible interventions that can be implemented and evaluated over a defined 90-day period.

"Healthcare leaders need more than surveys and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs); they need a way to measure change and provide meaningful support at the same time," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "These enhancements make it easier for organizations to track burnout movement over a defined 90-day window, give nurses access to practical support tools, and help leaders quickly find the insights they need to guide action."

Susan Fancher, Director of Customer Success at SE Healthcare, added, "One of the biggest barriers to workforce initiatives is adoption. By simplifying access to insights and delivering short, practical microlearning modules that fit into the reality of clinical schedules, we're helping organizations translate well-being strategy into daily operational support."

The 90-Day Nurse Burnout Challenge

These enhancements are fully integrated into SE Healthcare's 90-Day Nurse Burnout Challenge, a structured program that allows healthcare organizations to deploy the Burnout Prevention Program across selected units and measure measurable change in burnout presence over a 90-day operational cycle.

The challenge provides healthcare leaders with a practical framework to test interventions, evaluate improvement, and demonstrate workforce impact without requiring a long-term commitment before results are visible.

Organizations participating in the challenge gain access to:

Baseline and 90-day burnout measurement dashboards

Continuous burnout assessment insights

Evidence-based microlearning resources for nurses and leaders

Adoption and engagement analytics

The SE Cares AI assistant for program navigation and support

Healthcare leaders interested in viewing the updated 90-day dashboards, exploring the expanded microlearning library, or learning how SE Cares improves adoption and access to support can request a platform walkthrough or learn more about the 90-Day Nurse Burnout Challenge at: https://sehealthcaresolutions.com

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with tools designed to reduce clinician burnout, improve workforce stability, and support better patient outcomes through structured burnout measurement, evidence-based microlearning, and practical operational insights.

