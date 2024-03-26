SE Healthcare names recognized business leader Gregory Coticchia as new Chief Executive Officer

SE Healthcare, the data analytics firm that helps medical providers mitigate risk, today named longtime business executive and entrepreneur Gregory Coticchia as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 1.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SE Healthcare, the data analytics firm that helps medical providers mitigate risk, today named longtime business executive and entrepreneur Gregory Coticchia as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 1.

A six-time CEO and an award-winning entrepreneur, Coticchia comes to SE Healthcare with a diverse business background and a track record for maximizing existing capabilities and identifying innovative, collaborative opportunities for market expansion. Coticchia brings more than 30 years of experience in tech products and services, having effectively founded leading technology and software companies across the United States.

Coticchia has held executive leadership roles in many organizations, ranging from start-ups to $1 billion revenue businesses and has been involved in the launch of more than 100 products and solutions, and several companies. He has raised over $73 million in venture capital in his career and has actively participated in nearly 20 mergers and acquisitions.

"This is an exciting time for SE Healthcare. The company has experienced unprecedented growth and momentum in securing partnerships with large and reputable names in the healthcare industry. We tapped Greg to join SE Healthcare to continue and accelerate our strategic growth," said SE Healthcare board member James W. Saxton. "Greg is incredibly talented with unparalleled successes in leading start-ups and scaling large companies. We are excited to work with him."

Most recently, Coticchia was the CEO of Sopheon, an innovation management software company with headquarters in Minnesota and London. In less than three years, Coticchia quadrupled Sopheon's offering from a single legacy solution to a four-product suite.

At SE Healthcare, Coticchia will help drive further growth in the company's Burnout Prevention Program®, a holistic, web-based platform designed to address organizational issues and the needs of individual nurses for immediate access to tools and strategies that prevent burnout.

Coticchia also brings an academic background to SE Healthcare, having established Carnegie Mellon University's master's degree program in product management (MSPM). He has also worked as an adjunct professor for nearly two decades at his alma mater and has taught at Duquesne University and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and online for the University of Phoenix. He received both his B.S. in industrial engineering and his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Coticchia was named as a finalist three times for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and for the Tech 50 CEO of the Year. He was also named a 2006 and 2023 Distinguished Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, from the Katz School of Business and Swanson School of Engineering respectively. The Pittsburgh Business Times named Coticchia a 2023 C-Suite Award winner.

In addition to his professional experience, Coticchia has shared his expertise in the entrepreneurial community as the founder of Pittsburgh Product Camp, a free, nonprofit, user-driven and collaborative event for anyone who builds, designs, markets, or manages a product. He is also the co-founder of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Founder Institute, a global network designed to turn ideas into fundable start-up businesses and grow start-ups.

About SE Healthcare

The SE Healthcare team has been at the forefront of improving healthcare for over 14 years. SE Healthcare works to empower nurses and physicians through powerful data analytics and educational tools that improve healthcare for patients and the quality, safety, and financial health of practices. The company delivers proven tools and strategies that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk, improve reputation, and build the foundation to enhance reimbursement negotiations.

