SE Healthcare Partners with Dr. Whitney Casares to Boost Burnout Prevention Efforts

Dr. Whitney brings a wealth of experience in public health and direct patient care. Her focus on the success of career-driven caregivers aligns seamlessly with SE Healthcare's mission to support healthcare professionals' well-being. She shares her excitement about the partnership, stating "Joining forces with SE Healthcare allows us to create a significant impact on healthcare professionals' lives. The integration of our content into SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program will provide essential tools and strategies for managing stress and maintaining balance. Together, we are dedicated to helping caregivers thrive in both their professional and personal lives."

Dr. Casares shares her expertise by contributing micro learnings to the SE Healthcare Enrichment Center, which now boasts over 300 micro learning sessions. These contributions will enrich the resources available to healthcare professionals, providing valuable insights and practical strategies for managing stress and preventing burnout. Currently, the Enrichment Center includes 96 CME credits and 138 micro learning modules for physicians, and 88 contact hours credits and 93 micro learning modules for nurses.

Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare, explains "The addition of Dr. Casares to our Burnout Prevention Program is a game-changer. Her expertise and dedication to healthcare professionals' well-being align perfectly with our mission. This collaboration will help us reach new heights in supporting healthcare workers and improving patient care outcomes. At SE Healthcare, we are committed to creating a sustainable, wellbeing-focused healthcare environment."

SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program, known for its robust metrics and impactful results, continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence:

35% Reduction in Highest Level of Burnout: The program has significantly reduced severe burnout levels among participants.

52% of Nurses Reported Reduced Burnout: More than half of the nurses using the program have experienced a notable decrease in burnout symptoms.

86% Utilization Rate: A majority of users actively engage with the program's tools and strategies, both at work and at home.

Reduction in Nurse Turnover: Participating institutions report lower nurse turnover rates, translating to cost savings and improved care continuity.

Enhanced Patient Outcomes: Improved nurse well-being directly correlates with higher patient satisfaction and reduced medical errors.

Additionally, SE Healthcare offers an average of 20 Continuing Education (CE) credits per nurse, helping them advance their professional development while managing stress and burnout more effectively.

The American Nurses Association (ANA) offers the SE Healthcare Burnout Prevention Program as a free benefit of ANA membership. The feedback from participating ANA members has been overwhelmingly positive. Key statistics and results include:

89% of Participants Applied Specific Strategies: A significant majority of participants have implemented strategies from the Burnout Program into their professional lives.

86% Rated Ability to Identify Burnout Symptoms as Good to Excellent: Participants felt more capable of recognizing burnout signs after utilizing the Enrichment Center resources.

94% Found Micro learnings Easy to Understand: The micro learning modules are user-friendly and practical.

42% Reported Lower Sense of Burnout: A notable portion of participants experienced reduced burnout levels.

About SE Healthcare: SE Healthcare is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through innovative tools and strategies aimed at enhancing well-being and fostering a positive work environment. Our comprehensive solutions are designed to increase retention, improve wellness, and ensure better patient outcomes, addressing the root causes of burnout and the pressures of the healthcare environment. With a focus on evidence-based programs and continuous improvement, SE Healthcare is at the forefront of creating a healthier, more efficient healthcare system.

About Dr. Whitney Casares: Dr. Whitney Casares is a board-certified pediatrician, author, and founder of Modern Mommy Doc. She is dedicated to supporting career-driven caregivers in achieving balance and success in all aspects of their lives. Dr. Casares' expertise spans public health, patient care, and media, making her a powerful advocate for healthcare professionals' well-being.

