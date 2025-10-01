SE Healthcare Partners with Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana to Bring Burnout Prevention Program® to Caregivers

"Partnering with SE Healthcare allows us to provide our staff with tools and resources that not only help them manage the daily challenges of healthcare but also foster resilience, satisfaction, and professional growth.", Brenda Winkler, MSN, RN, CNO at Good Samaritan Hospital Post this

Brenda Winkler, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Good Samaritan Hospital, shared her perspective on the initiative:

"At Good Samaritan, we are committed to supporting the well-being of our caregivers, who are the heart of patient care. Partnering with SE Healthcare allows us to provide our staff with tools and resources that not only help them manage the daily challenges of healthcare but also foster resilience, satisfaction, and professional growth."

Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare, emphasized the importance of the partnership:

"We are proud to join with Good Samaritan Hospital in addressing one of the most pressing issues in healthcare today, caregiver burnout. By equipping caregivers with evidence-based strategies and giving leadership real-time insights into stressors, we are helping create healthier work environments that ultimately improve both caregiver well-being and patient outcomes."

The program rolled out to caregivers across Good Samaritan Hospital in Summer 2025, with immediate access to SE Healthcare's Enrichment Center, featuring 300+ microlearning modules and over 200 continuing education (CNE) credits.

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare is a leader in delivering innovative burnout prevention and workforce wellness solutions for healthcare organizations nationwide. With its patented analytics platform, SE Healthcare provides actionable insights and evidence-based tools to reduce burnout, improve retention, and strengthen patient outcomes.

About Good Samaritan Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital, located in Vincennes, Indiana, is a community-focused healthcare organization dedicated to providing exceptional care. With a tradition of excellence and compassion, Good Samaritan serves patients across Southwestern Indiana and Southeastern Illinois.

