SE Healthcare Rebrands as Joy Metrics, Expanding Focus to Predictive Workforce Analytics for Health Systems

"Joy Metrics is built to provide that clarity so nurses and other healthcare employees can spend more of their days practicing at the top of their license, and less time carrying preventable strain alone." - Greg Coticchia, CEO of Joy Metrics. Post this

"Health system leaders need early, reliable signals they can use to make better staffing and retention decisions," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Joy Metrics. "Joy Metrics is built to provide that clarity so nurses and other healthcare employees can spend more of their days practicing at the top of their license, and less time carrying preventable strain alone."

Predictive Analytics Purpose-Built for Healthcare Workforce Retention

Traditional approaches to workforce wellbeing often rely on periodic surveys or opt-in programs that can be slow, incomplete, and difficult to operationalize. Joy Metrics is designed to help leaders monitor workforce health more continuously, identify emerging risk sooner, and respond with targeted, measurable support.

More than a survey or a wellness app

Many solutions fall into one of two camps: survey-only approaches that can arrive too late and do not translate into action, or generic wellness apps that are not designed for the realities of healthcare work. Joy Metrics is different. The platform is built to help leaders see patterns of strain across nursing teams and other healthcare employees and step in with support tailored to the unique needs of healthcare professionals.

From insight to support

Joy Metrics helps organizations act by connecting teams to resources through the Joy Metrics Enrichment Center, where nurses and other healthcare employees can access targeted tools designed to reduce strain and strengthen skills that sustain wellbeing in high-demand environments.

About Joy Metrics

Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) is a predictive workforce analytics company helping healthcare organizations shift from reactive burnout response to proactive workforce intelligence. By combining self-assessment with targeted support, Joy Metrics helps leaders identify risk earlier, understand root causes, and take action that helps nurses and other healthcare employees reconnect with the joy and purpose that brought them to care in the first place.

Media Contact

Jillian Tice, Joy Metrics, 1 7176693893, [email protected], https://www.joymetrics.com/

SOURCE Joy Metrics