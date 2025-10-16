SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® Aligns with CMS Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Funding to Address Workforce Retention and Burnout

Federal Rural Health Program Opens for Hospitals to Address Nurse Burnout and Workforce Retention
CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the $50 billion CMS Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program opens the door for states to strengthen rural healthcare delivery, SE Healthcare is stepping forward with a fully aligned, evidence-based solution to address one of the program's core priorities: recruitment and retention of the healthcare workforce, including nurse burnout prevention.
Under the RHT program, states can receive funding to support Workforce Development, Behavioral Health, and Training and Technical Assistance, all areas directly addressed by SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program®.
"Our program isn't just relevant to the RHT initiative, it's built for it," said Dr. Andrea Coyle, DNP, MHA, NE-BC, Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer at SE Healthcare. "We offer the tools, data, and outcomes that states need to deliver on CMS's goals, especially around nurse burnout, workforce sustainability, and improved patient outcomes."
How SE Healthcare Directly Meets CMS RHT Requirements
CMS has made it clear: states must focus on at least three approved funding uses in their RHT applications. SE Healthcare's platform meets the criteria in several areas, including:
Workforce Recruitment and Retention (Use of Funds Category E)
- SE Healthcare's program supports long-term nurse retention through targeted burnout prevention, directly addressing one of the top RHT priorities.
Training and Technical Assistance (Category D)
- The platform includes microlearning modules, CME/CE credits, and leadership development resources designed to build resilience across rural care teams.
Technology-Enabled Care Delivery (Category F)
- SE delivers real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and burnout mapping that empower organizations to act quickly and effectively on emerging staff risks.
"We're not just helping hospitals comply with CMS priorities, we're helping them transform culture," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "That's the kind of lasting impact this federal funding is designed to support."
Real Results in Rural Healthcare Settings
At Norman Regional Health System, SE Healthcare's program led to:
- 44% reduction in severe nurse burnout
- Improved staff engagement and retention
- A system-wide rollout beyond nursing to include pharmacists, paramedics, and other roles
These results demonstrate the program's scalability and versatility, exactly what state health agencies need to show in their RHT proposals to qualify for Workload Funding based on initiative quality and reach.
Why Now? Burnout Is Costing Rural Health Systems Millions
SE Healthcare's research shows that burnout-related turnover alone can cost:
- Over $3,000 per day per 100 nurses
- Up to $100,000 daily in large systems
The financial and human toll of inaction is unsustainable. The RHT program gives rural hospitals a chance to implement SE's proven tools without tapping local budgets, funding can be provided through subawards or state partnerships under RHT.
States Must Apply by November 5, 2025
With the CMS deadline fast approaching, SE Healthcare is actively supporting health departments and rural hospital networks in integrating its solution into their RHT proposals. SE offers customizable documentation, outcome data, and co-branding partnerships to help states build compelling, fundable applications.
About SE Healthcare
SE Healthcare delivers innovative, data-driven solutions that reduce burnout, improve retention, and elevate patient care. Our Burnout Prevention Program® has been implemented in healthcare systems nationwide, producing measurable improvements in nurse wellness and operational performance. The program includes AI-driven analytics, microlearning, and evidence-based strategies trusted by frontline teams and executive leadership alike.
Media Contact
Jillian Tice, SE Healthcare, 1 7176693893, [email protected], https://info.sehealthcaresolutions.com/demo
SOURCE SE Healthcare
Share this article