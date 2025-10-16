SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program® Aligns with CMS Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Funding to Address Workforce Retention and Burnout

"Our program isn't just relevant to the RHT initiative, it's built for it. We offer the tools, data, and outcomes that states need to deliver on CMS's goals, especially around nurse burnout, workforce sustainability, and improved patient outcomes." Post this

"Our program isn't just relevant to the RHT initiative, it's built for it," said Dr. Andrea Coyle, DNP, MHA, NE-BC, Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer at SE Healthcare. "We offer the tools, data, and outcomes that states need to deliver on CMS's goals, especially around nurse burnout, workforce sustainability, and improved patient outcomes."

How SE Healthcare Directly Meets CMS RHT Requirements

CMS has made it clear: states must focus on at least three approved funding uses in their RHT applications. SE Healthcare's platform meets the criteria in several areas, including:

Workforce Recruitment and Retention (Use of Funds Category E)

SE Healthcare's program supports long-term nurse retention through targeted burnout prevention, directly addressing one of the top RHT priorities.

Training and Technical Assistance (Category D)

The platform includes microlearning modules, CME/CE credits, and leadership development resources designed to build resilience across rural care teams.

Technology-Enabled Care Delivery (Category F)

SE delivers real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and burnout mapping that empower organizations to act quickly and effectively on emerging staff risks.

"We're not just helping hospitals comply with CMS priorities, we're helping them transform culture," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of SE Healthcare. "That's the kind of lasting impact this federal funding is designed to support."

Real Results in Rural Healthcare Settings

At Norman Regional Health System, SE Healthcare's program led to:

44% reduction in severe nurse burnout

Improved staff engagement and retention

A system-wide rollout beyond nursing to include pharmacists, paramedics, and other roles

These results demonstrate the program's scalability and versatility, exactly what state health agencies need to show in their RHT proposals to qualify for Workload Funding based on initiative quality and reach.

Why Now? Burnout Is Costing Rural Health Systems Millions

SE Healthcare's research shows that burnout-related turnover alone can cost:

Over $3,000 per day per 100 nurses

Up to $100,000 daily in large systems

The financial and human toll of inaction is unsustainable. The RHT program gives rural hospitals a chance to implement SE's proven tools without tapping local budgets, funding can be provided through subawards or state partnerships under RHT.

States Must Apply by November 5, 2025

With the CMS deadline fast approaching, SE Healthcare is actively supporting health departments and rural hospital networks in integrating its solution into their RHT proposals. SE offers customizable documentation, outcome data, and co-branding partnerships to help states build compelling, fundable applications.

About SE Healthcare

SE Healthcare delivers innovative, data-driven solutions that reduce burnout, improve retention, and elevate patient care. Our Burnout Prevention Program® has been implemented in healthcare systems nationwide, producing measurable improvements in nurse wellness and operational performance. The program includes AI-driven analytics, microlearning, and evidence-based strategies trusted by frontline teams and executive leadership alike.

