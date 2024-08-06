Seabreeze Management Company Acquires Amber Property Management

Amber's reputation and standing in the industry are unmatched, and I've watched them serve their clients well for years. I believe they are a great fit for the Seabreeze organization. Post this

"I am thrilled that the Amber Property Management team is now a part of Seabreeze," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "Amber's reputation and standing in the industry are unmatched, and I've watched them serve their clients well for years. I believe they are a great fit for the Seabreeze organization. We look forward to serving our communities together and to a long and prosperous relationship."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 37 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

Media Contact

Morgan Dufort, Seabreeze Management Company, 1 3103836298, [email protected], www.seabreezemgmt.com

SOURCE Seabreeze Management Company