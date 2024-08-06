Seabreeze Management Company Acquires Amber Property Management

Property management firm increases its footprint in Southern California
ALISO VIEJO and MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced the acquisition of Amber Property Management, a full-service property management firm located in Mission Viejo, CA.
With the addition of Amber, the Seabreeze team now consists of over 700 colleagues serving nearly 750 associations and over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. This acquisition is part of the Seabreeze strategic growth plan that seeks to expand the company's customer-first mission by infusing resources into robust firms that share Seabreeze cultures and objectives.
"I am thrilled that the Amber Property Management team is now a part of Seabreeze," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "Amber's reputation and standing in the industry are unmatched, and I've watched them serve their clients well for years. I believe they are a great fit for the Seabreeze organization. We look forward to serving our communities together and to a long and prosperous relationship."
About Seabreeze Management Company
Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 37 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.
