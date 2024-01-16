Seabreeze Management Company Acquires Best Management Company

Just like Seabreeze, Best Management Company is a people-first organization that works tirelessly to ensure their communities can thrive. Together, we will create an even stronger presence in the Pacific Northwest as we serve a broader client base. Post this

"I am thrilled to add Best Management Company to the Seabreeze family of brands," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze Management Company. "We approach these partnerships thoughtfully, and cultural alignment plays a key role in long-term success. Just like Seabreeze, Best Management Company is a people-first organization that works tirelessly to ensure their team has the resources and support they need to help their communities thrive. Together, we will create an even stronger presence in the Pacific Northwest as we serve a broader client base."

"I started this company 15 years ago with a goal of building an incredible team that would serve our clients well," said Debbie Weaver, Founder at Best Management Company. "I'm thankful that we have accomplished that vision and thrilled that this team will continue to flourish and thrive.

"There are numerous partners we could have chosen, but Seabreeze shares our vision and culture—and I am grateful that we have the opportunity to create a more robust organization that still values our people above all else," said Tyler Weaver, Senior Vice President at Best Management Company. This is a turning point in the property management industry in the Pacific Northwest. While other companies are cutting back, we are investing in a better and brighter future. This partnership will allow us to increase our employee benefits, expand our operation, stay true to our core values, and inherit advanced applications from the Seabreeze team. This will provide a greater depth of services to build on Debbie's legacy."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 120,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 36 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

About Best Management Company

Best Management Company is a full-service property management firm based in Bellevue, Washington. The company's people-first approach has allowed it to grow both its team and client base for the past 15 years. By offering a broad spectrum of services, Best Management Company continues to deliver an exceptional experience for its client base. For more information visit https://bestpmc.net.

