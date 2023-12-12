Seabreeze Management Company Adds Fresh Leadership to its New Development Division and Nevada Region

Property management firm promotes from within for two vice president positions
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced two leadership promotions: Ashley Ziegler is now Vice President of Community Management for New Development and Lynn Blaylock is now Vice President of Community Management overseeing the Nevada region. Both Ashley and Lynn are longstanding Seabreeze employees who were promoted from within.
Ashley joined Seabreeze in 2016 as an account executive before being promoted to general manager and now vice president. Lynn joined Seabreeze in 2018 as an onsite manager before being promoted to director, general manager, and now vice president. Throughout their tenure at Seabreeze, Ashley and Lynn have demonstrated their commitment to service by continually going above and beyond for clients as well as their in-depth knowledge of the property management industry.
"I am thrilled that Ashley and Lynn now hold vice president positions," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "We interviewed amazing candidates who are standouts in the property management industry, but Ashley and Lynn proved to be the best fit for these roles. At Seabreeze, we strive to give our colleagues the tools they need to thrive, which is why it's so much sweeter when we can promote from within. I couldn't be prouder of Ashley and Lynn and I can't wait to see what they will accomplish."
