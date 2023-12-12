Seabreeze Management Company Adds Fresh Leadership to its New Development Division and Nevada Region

At Seabreeze, we strive to give our colleagues the tools they need to thrive, which is why it's so much sweeter when we can promote from within. Post this

"I am thrilled that Ashley and Lynn now hold vice president positions," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "We interviewed amazing candidates who are standouts in the property management industry, but Ashley and Lynn proved to be the best fit for these roles. At Seabreeze, we strive to give our colleagues the tools they need to thrive, which is why it's so much sweeter when we can promote from within. I couldn't be prouder of Ashley and Lynn and I can't wait to see what they will accomplish."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 120,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 36 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

Media Contact

Morgan Dufort, Seabreeze Management Company, 1 3103836298, [email protected], www.seabreezemgmt.com

SOURCE Seabreeze Management Company