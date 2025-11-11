Seabreeze Management Company Announces New Chief Operating Officer

I am thrilled that Clint is our new Chief Operating Officer, and I look forward to all that he will accomplish. Post this

After a thorough evaluation of the company's needs as well as internal capabilities, the Executive Team selected Clint Warrell to fill the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, Clint will work with the leadership team to execute the company's five-year strategic plan to lay the groundwork for future success. Clint will also continue to manage Seabreeze's large-scale operations as well as the Coachella Valley, Nevada, and Desertbreeze, Seabreeze's Arizona-based affiliate.

Clint is an industry veteran, having spent more than 40 years serving communities across the West Coast. Clint joined Seabreeze in 2019 and has overseen all on-site management teams that serve large-scale clientele. Clint is highly regarded and has received numerous awards, including the CAI Association of the Year Award, as well as an induction into the Association Hall of Fame. A thought leader and innovator, Clint has authored numerous articles and is one of only 15 members worldwide serving on the CAMICB CMCA Oversight Panel. He was also recently appointed to the CAMICB Board of Commissioners.

"Clint has been a pillar in this industry for more than four decades, and I couldn't be prouder of the work he has done here at Seabreeze nor more grateful for his partnership and insights," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "Given his industry knowledge, rapport with clients and colleagues, and in-depth understanding of operations, he was the clear choice to step into this new role. I am thrilled that Clint is our new Chief Operating Officer, and I look forward to all that he will accomplish."

"I am both excited and humbled to embark on this new journey with Seabreeze," said Clint Warrell, Chief Operating Officer at Seabreeze. "My goal is to oversee continued, sustainable growth that ensures the long-term success of this company, our colleagues, and the communities we serve. I am excited about what the future holds here at Seabreeze."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 37 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information, visit www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

Media Contact

Morgan Dufort, Seabreeze Management Company, 1 3103836298, [email protected], www.seabreezemgmt.com

SOURCE Seabreeze Management Company