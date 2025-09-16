Seabreeze Management Company Announces New President, Community Management

"Alisa's commitment to this company, our clients, and our industry is clear, and I am incredibly proud of her accomplishments. I look forward to her continued success and positive impact in her new role as President, Community Management." - Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze Management Company Post this

The Seabreeze Executive Team has spent months reviewing the organization, identifying current capabilities, and assessing the skills needed to position the company for continued success. After this thorough evaluation, the Executive Team created a new role, President, Community Management, to oversee performance, growth, and the strategic direction of the community management division, and appointed Alisa Toalson to the position.

Alisa joined Seabreeze in 2016, where she has led community management teams. Over the course of her now 23-year career, she has held numerous positions across all levels, continually demonstrating her commitment and expertise, and taking an active role in client success. Given her longstanding history with the company and the industry, as well as her track record of exceptional performance, Alisa was the obvious choice to fill this newly established role.

"From the moment we knew we needed to create a leadership role that focuses solely on our client's success, Alisa was the only choice," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "For years, she has faithfully and steadfastly served our communities and our team. Her commitment to this company, our clients, and our industry is clear, and I am incredibly proud of her accomplishments. I look forward to her continued success and positive impact in her new role as President, Community Management."

"To say I'm thrilled with this new opportunity is an understatement," said Alisa Toalson, President, Community Management, at Seabreeze. "I deeply appreciate being entrusted with the opportunity to continue to position Seabreeze as an industry leader and talent magnet. During my career, I've developed a passion for mentoring new managers and building solid teams who can serve our clients well. I believe that my experience and passion will enable me to give our teams the tools they need to succeed, both for themselves and our clients."

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 37 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information, visit www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

