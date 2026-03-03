Seabreeze Management Company Appoints Clara Alonso as Vice President, People to Lead Next Phase of Growth

As we continue to grow, it's essential that we preserve the culture that made Seabreeze great, while also ensuring operational excellence across every aspect of human resources. Post this

After a thorough and competitive search, Seabreeze Management Company has appointed Clara Alonso as its new Vice President, People. In this role, Alonso will lead all human resources strategy, including culture stewardship, talent management, human resources best practices, and organizational development. She brings more than 25 years of experience across global organizations, including Amazon, Louis Vuitton, and PepsiCo. Known for her holistic, people-first philosophy, Alonso is passionate about supporting employee well-being and creating meaningful workplace experiences that allow individuals and the organizations they serve to thrive.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible team," said Clara Alonso. "As we continue to grow, it's essential that we preserve the culture that made Seabreeze great, while also ensuring operational excellence across every aspect of human resources. My goal is to cherish and protect the nurturing and caring culture that empowers our people to do their best work so we can deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. I look forward to building an even stronger future together."

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Clara Alonso to Seabreeze," said Isaiah Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Seabreeze Management Company. "People are truly in Clara's DNA, and she brings a deep, genuine commitment to employee well-being. She understands that when you take care of your people, you empower them to perform at their very best. Our culture is the lifeblood of who we are, and I believe Clara is the right leader to guide us into this next chapter of growth while keeping us grounded in our mission of people, performance, passion."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 37 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company.

For more information visit, www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

