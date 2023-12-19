Seabreeze Management Company Caps Off Banner Year of Growth with 2023 Top Workplaces Award

Words cannot express how proud I am of this team. They've demonstrated commitment and resilience during a period of rapid growth, while supporting each other along the way. Post this

Part of Seabreeze's culture is built upon an open-door policy, giving all colleagues the freedom to offer ideas across all levels of management. This policy has been the foundation of Seabreeze culture and a key driver in the company winning several 2023 Top Workplace Awards. The Top Workplace Awards are given solely based on employee feedback via a third-party survey and, this year, Seabreeze took home the honor in its Nevada and Orange County regions, as well as on a national level. The company also received Cultural Excellence Awards in Work-Life Flexibility, Innovation, Leadership, and Purpose & Values.

"Words cannot express how proud I am of this team," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "They've demonstrated commitment and resilience during a period of rapid growth, while supporting each other along the way. We are truly a unique organization that has stayed true to our founding principles while finding new ways to better serve our clients—and the industry is taking notice. We wouldn't be here without this team and I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish in 2024."

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 120,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 36 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

