Seabreeze Management Company Hires New Vice President of Community Management

"We are always looking to add incredible leaders to our team, and it was an easy choice to bring Barry on board," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "Barry leads by example and has shown a commitment to his clients and to growing his teams. He works hard to help his colleagues grow their careers while delivering exceptional service—and he's exactly what we were looking for to oversee our Los Angeles region."

"I love creating a trusting environment where everyone feels like they are part of a team," said Barry Tropp, Vice President of Community Management at Seabreeze. "I did this in the film industry for more than 20 years and I love applying those same principles in property management. I'm thrilled to take on a leadership role here at Seabreeze and work to grow our Los Angeles presence."

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 120,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 36 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Instagram @Seabreezemgmt.

