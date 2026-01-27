Seabreeze Management Company, Inc. Announces 2025 Highlights

Seabreeze is truly an organization of many, and these achievements belong to every individual who contributes to our shared success. Post this

Seabreeze continues to experience strong, sustained growth while maintaining its commitment to service excellence and company culture. The organization now supports:

Over 850 homeowner associations

Over 160,000 homes and units

14 regions, including a newly expanded presence along California's Central Coast

A growing footprint across California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, and Washington

With nearly 850 colleagues across the West Coast, Seabreeze has successfully scaled its operations while preserving the people-first culture that has defined the company since its founding.

Leadership Grows with Strategic Internal Promotions

To support its continued growth and long-term vision, Seabreeze announced several executive leadership promotions from within the organization:

Clint Warrell was promoted from Executive Vice President, Large Scale Division, to Chief Operating Officer. Warrell now partners with the executive leadership team to execute Seabreeze's five-year strategic plan and lay the foundation for future success. He will continue overseeing large-scale operations, including the Coachella Valley, Nevada, and Desertbreeze, Seabreeze's Arizona-based affiliate.

Alisa Toalson was promoted from Executive Vice President, Community Management, to President, Community Management, a newly established role focused on strengthening organizational capabilities and driving exceptional client outcomes. With a long-standing history at Seabreeze and a proven record of leadership and performance, Toalson was a natural choice to step into this role.

Janet Salmon was promoted from Senior Vice President, Community Management, to Executive Vice President, Community Management, filling Toalson's former role. A respected, compassionate, and deeply committed leader, Salmon brings a unique perspective to the executive team and is admired for her ability to lead with empathy while delivering results.

With these promotions, Warrell and Salmon both joined the Seabreeze Executive Team, which guides the strategic direction of the organization.

Seabreeze Earns Top Workplaces Honors Across Multiple Regions

In 2025, Seabreeze was recognized with Top Workplace honors in numerous regions. Top Workplace awards are administered by Energage, an independent research firm that surveys employees and benchmarks results against thousands of organizations nationwide. These honors are based solely on employee feedback, making them a true reflection of workplace culture, engagement, and organizational health.

In 2025, Seabreeze earned Top Workplace awards in the following:

Orange County—nine consecutive years

Inland Empire—three out of the last four years

San Diego—two out of two years

Los Angeles—two out of two years

Northern California—first ever

Nevada—three consecutive years

Industry Award: Real Estate—first ever

Culture Excellence in Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values

The company also received its third Top Workplaces USA, a national honor recognizing the top companies across the country. These awards are a testament to Seabreeze's steadfast commitment to protecting and growing its people-first culture, ensuring that employees feel valued, supported, and empowered.

"The true heart of Seabreeze is our people, and we are nothing without both our colleagues and our clients," said Isaiah Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Seabreeze Management Company. "From the beginning, we chose to do things differently, investing deeply in our culture and our people so they can deliver exceptional service to our clients. Seabreeze is truly an organization of many, and these achievements belong to every individual who contributes to our shared success."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 150,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 37 years. With offices throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company.

