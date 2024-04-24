Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems Announces new KPI Report Dashboard for SurroundLab AR

SurroundLabTM Data Insights, your window to key business metrics Post this

Providing a clear and comprehensive view into critical business metrics, SurroundLabTM Data Insights web report dashboard was designed with the busy lab professional in mind.

Pre-configured with several industry standard Key Performance Indicator reports, the report dashboard will immediately provide a deeper understanding of how your business is performing.

And with data export and online graphing options, you can quickly and easily view and manage your KPI data in whatever format bests suits your work style.

Since 1986, Seacoast has built a proven track record of providing top-notch, tailor-made software solutions to the Laboratory industry. Our Seacoast Suite of Products for the clinical lab, including our flagship LIS and RCM solutions, are specifically designed for clinical labs. By seamlessly integrating and automating various processes, our systems empower you to achieve exceptional outcomes while minimizing the demands on personnel. Additionally, our cloud-based alternative ensures secure access to critical business systems, providing peace of mind and reducing your IT expenses.

Increase your operational efficiency by reducing your IT footprint while maximizing your staffing resources. Seamlessly adapt to shifts in the market and regulatory landscape while focusing on shaping your business according to your vision.

