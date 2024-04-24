Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems Announces new KPI Report Dashboard for SurroundLab AR

Ready for a clear and comprehensive view into your critical business metrics? Discover the new cutting-edge Data Insights web report dashboard for SurroundLab AR. Explore the easy-to-use dashboard which includes industry standard Key Performance Indicators providing valuable insights into your business performance.
DOVER, N.H., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems, a nationwide leader in providing customizable LIS and AR software solutions for commercial and hospital outreach laboratories, recently announced the addition of SurroundLabTM Data Insights for SurroundLabTM AR.
"In today's laboratory, the amount of data available for analysis can be overwhelming; Seacoast's objective is to offer an easily accessible and transparent view of Key Performance Indicators, enabling managers to swiftly evaluate business health and promptly pinpoint areas of concern." commented John Herring, President and CEO of Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems Inc.
Providing a clear and comprehensive view into critical business metrics, SurroundLabTM Data Insights web report dashboard was designed with the busy lab professional in mind.
Pre-configured with several industry standard Key Performance Indicator reports, the report dashboard will immediately provide a deeper understanding of how your business is performing.
And with data export and online graphing options, you can quickly and easily view and manage your KPI data in whatever format bests suits your work style.
About Us
Since 1986, Seacoast has built a proven track record of providing top-notch, tailor-made software solutions to the Laboratory industry. Our Seacoast Suite of Products for the clinical lab, including our flagship LIS and RCM solutions, are specifically designed for clinical labs. By seamlessly integrating and automating various processes, our systems empower you to achieve exceptional outcomes while minimizing the demands on personnel. Additionally, our cloud-based alternative ensures secure access to critical business systems, providing peace of mind and reducing your IT expenses.
Increase your operational efficiency by reducing your IT footprint while maximizing your staffing resources. Seamlessly adapt to shifts in the market and regulatory landscape while focusing on shaping your business according to your vision.
