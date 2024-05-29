SEACOMP Opens New Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Tijuana, Mexico

SEACOMP, an electronics design and manufacturing partner, celebrated the launch of their Mexico manufacturing facility with a grand opening event in May 2024. Post this

Mexico's close proximity to other North American businesses promises an unmatched opportunity to diversify product supply chains, reduce costs and lead times, and provide increased possibilities for "hands-on" collaboration throughout the product development process.

SEACOMP celebrated the factory's official launch on May 9, 2024, with a grand opening event that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tour, and networking opportunities for 115 partners, customers, and global employees. This event attracted executives from various innovative startups and established enterprises. The presence of these industry leaders emphasizes the collaborative spirit and forward-thinking approach that embraces SEACOMP's vision of "improving the world we live in by making great ideas into great products."

The establishment of this new manufacturing facility will create a total of 100 jobs in 2024, with about a third of those being highly skilled roles in engineering and management, contributing to the local Tijuana economy. SEACOMP is committed to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence within their workforce through training programs and ongoing development initiatives.

In addition to providing electronic manufacturing services, SEACOMP is dedicated to responsible production and environmental stewardship. The new facility incorporates advanced technologies and practices to minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and promote eco-friendly processes.

SEACOMP believes happier people make better products, and that drives every aspect of their business and relationships. With this new production facility, SEACOMP has increased efficiency and collaboration in bringing products to life—making their customers happier as a result.

SEACOMP is booking projects in Mexico now.

