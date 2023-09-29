SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel Takes Sustainable Leap with Cutting-Edge Solar Panel Installation

The SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel, a premier oceanfront destination in the heart of Pismo Beach, California, is thrilled to announce a significant eco-friendly initiative with the recent installation of 298 state-of-the-art solar panels. This innovative addition marks a remarkable step forward in the hotel's commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint with an energy offset of 43%.

PISMO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel, a premier oceanfront destination in the heart of Pismo Beach, California, is thrilled to announce a significant eco-friendly initiative with the recent installation of 298 state-of-the-art solar panels. This innovative addition marks a remarkable step forward in the hotel's commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint with an energy offset of 43%.

Nestled along the pristine coastline of Pismo Beach, the SeaCrest has always been dedicated to providing guests with unparalleled experiences that combine luxury, comfort, and environmental responsibility. With the installation of the new solar panels, the hotel is taking a bold step towards achieving its sustainability goals.

Key benefits of the solar panel installation include:

1. Clean Energy: The solar panels will harness the abundant California sunshine to generate clean and renewable energy, significantly reducing the hotel's reliance on traditional energy sources.

2. Environmental Stewardship: By adopting solar energy, the Seacrest is contributing to the preservation of the beautiful natural surroundings that draw visitors to Pismo Beach year-round.

3. Energy Efficiency: The hotel's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy generation. These panels will help reduce energy consumption and costs, resulting in a more efficient operation.

4. Guest Experience: Guests can enjoy the same high-quality amenities and breathtaking ocean views they have come to love while knowing their stay has a minimal environmental impact.

The SeaCrest firmly believes that sustainability and luxury can coexist harmoniously. The solar panel installation is just one example of their ongoing commitment to responsible tourism. They have also implemented various other eco-friendly initiatives, such as waste reduction programs and water conservation efforts, to protect the fragile ecosystem that surrounds the hotel.

Jedidiah Bickel, General Manager of the SeaCrest, commented on this exciting development: "We are proud to take this significant step towards a greener future. By harnessing the power of the sun, we are not only enhancing our guests' experience but also contributing to the protection of Pismo Beach's natural beauty. Sustainability is a core value for us, and this aligns perfectly with our vision."

The solar panel installation at the Seacrest reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable hospitality in Pismo Beach, California. It is a testament to the hotel's dedication to preserving the environment while providing an exceptional guest experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.seacrestpismo.com or contact:

Nicole Moore

805-773-4628

[email protected]

About the SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel:

Nestled on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, our hotel rests on 5 acres of lush, drought-tolerant gardens. With inviting terraces, fire-pits, gas BBQs, a heated outdoor pool, and three bubbling hot tubs, there's endless fun for families. Plus, we offer direct beach access and are just a stone's throw away from Pismo Pier, downtown shops, and restaurants.

From your private patio or balcony, marvel at the abundant wildlife, watch surfers catching waves, and soak in breathtaking sunsets each evening. Pismo Pier's lively promenade hosts kid-friendly activities, captivating art installations, and seasonal farmer's markets with live bands, all served from classic airstream trailers right on the Pier. Whether you're a tourist or a local, our slow surf town and the outdoor adventures in the area will keep you smiling.

SOURCE SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel