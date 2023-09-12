Seafood Excellence Asia Awards Winners Announced in Singapore

Best New Seafood Products for the Asian Market Honored at Seafood Expo Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of the inaugural edition of Seafood Excellence Asia Awards were announced today at Seafood Expo Asia, a three-day seafood trade event taking place 11-13 September in Singapore. Tassal Operations won the Best New Product award for its Tassal Tassie Smoked Salmon Twin Pack 2 x 50g. The awards for second and third place for Best New Product were given to Victoria Island Smokehouse for its Pure Prestige, Scottish Smoked Salmon and Shanghai Shanhaiji Supply Chain Co, Ltd for its Ready-to-Eat Salmon Trout, respectively.

Winners were selected from a group of new products entered in the competition and representing 8 countries. A live judging took place yesterday in the Product Showcase and was conducted by a panel of high-volume seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries across Asia. The judges of the first Seafood Excellence Asia Awards competition included Big C Supercenter co, Ltd from Thailand, CJ Freshway from South Korea, Emart also from South Korea, ITM Alimentaire International from Thailand and SMSI/Sysco from Hong Kong SAR.

The Seafood Excellence Asia Awards recognize the product leaders in the Asian seafood market. The new products are judged based on several criteria, including eating experience, innovation, packaging, nutritional attributes, market potential, originality and convenience.

The new awards competition, Seafood Excellence Asia, is an extension of the Seafood Excellence awards events featured at Seafood Expo North America and Seafood Expo Global, which consist of seafood buyers tasting, judging and selecting the best seafood products in the retail and HORECA (hotel/restaurant/catering) sectors.

Today's Seafood Excellence Asia awards winners and all the products submitted for the competition are on display in the Product Showcase in stand #K11 and can be viewed on the event's website: https://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia/seafood-excellence-asia-awards-product-showcase/

Seafood Expo Asia is produced by Diversified Communications. The 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia is currently taking place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore until tomorrow, Wednesday 13 September.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition's official media covering industry news year-round. http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

Note: Members of the press can register for free here.

Media Contacts:

Sue Ling Liew

Assistant Manager, Elliot & Co.

HP: (65) 8457 2735

Email: [email protected]

Christine Wright, Marketing Director

Diversified Communications

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Christine Wright, Diverisified Communications, 207-842-5500, [email protected], www.divcom.com

SOURCE Seafood Expo Asia