Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global brings the world's seafood industry back to Barcelona for its 30th edition with an expanded exhibit hall

For the third year in a row, the international event will take place at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue on 23, 24 and 25 April 2024. The event, which includes seafood products, processing equipment and services, gathered more than 34,000 industry professionals and over 2,000 exhibiting companies from all over the world in 2023, and continues to grow this year with more than 50,530 net square meters of exhibition space already sold.

At Seafood Expo Global, exhibitors present the latest seafood products - fresh, frozen, canned, preserved, value-added, processed and packaged - to seafood buyers from around the world, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, caterers, importers, distributors, seafood markets and other retail and foodservice companies. Seafood Processing Global highlights every aspect of seafood processing, including processing equipment, packaging materials and machinery, chilling and freezing equipment, aquaculture supplies, hygiene control, sanitation and quality control services.

"Our previous editions held in Barcelona have proven to be successful in bringing seafood suppliers, processing and services companies together to conduct business and form relationships in-person on a global scale," says Wynter Courmont, Vice President of Seafood at Diversified Communications. "We are already seeing growth with exhibiting companies at this year's expo and have expanded our exhibit floor into Hall 1 to accommodate the demand."

The 2024 edition will include over 79 exhibiting countries to date and is still growing with new regional pavilions from Brazil, France, Republic of Korea and Japan and new country participation from Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil and Dominican Republic. The event will include industry leaders such as AquaChile, Balfego & Balfego, Blumar, Cermaq Norway AS, Clearwater, Cooke Seafood Inc, Cornelis Vrolijk BV, Denholm Seafoods Ltd, Direct Ocean, Frime, S.A.U., Frinsa Del Noroeste, S.A., Gelazur, Godaco Seafood JCS, Greenland Sofina, Groupe Barba, Iceland Seafood International, Japofish, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Maresmar SL, Metarex, Mowi ASA, Parlevliet & van der Plas Bv, Pescanova España, S.L.U., Phillips Foods Inc, Regal Springs AG, Salmar AS, Sea Harvest Corporation (Pty) Ltd, Seafood Connection Bv, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Worldwide Fishing Company SL, Talleys and Unima among many others for Seafood Expo Global and Adriatic Sea International srl, Ashworth Belts BV, Aquatiq AS, Baader, CMA CGM, Cocci Luciano SRL, COLIGROUP SPA, Defitrans SA, FoodTech Belgium vzw, GEA Food Solutions Germany GmbH, Lineage Logistics, Maersk AS, Marel, Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG, Mediterranean Shipping Company, MMC First Process, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG, Palinox Ingenieria y Proyectos Sl, STEF, ULMA Packaging and more for Seafood Processing Global.

A number of participating aquaculture, aquaculture equipment companies and companies working towards sustainability will be showcasing their latest innovations at this year's expo, including Innovaqua, which provides aquaculture companies with data, monitoring and dosing feeder technologies and services, ColdEp, which uses a unique process to capture and collect viruses, bacteria and suspended particles in the water and A & S Thai Works Co., Ltd., a leading designer and manufacturer of fishmeal and rendering plants in Asia Pacific.

The conference program will include a keynote address from Mark Blyth, The William R. Rhodes '57 Professor of International Economics, The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, and more than 20 informative sessions by world experts in the industry. Conference sessions will cover a range of topics including aquaculture, sustainability, food safety and compliance policy, traceability and transparency, climate change, the impacts and implications of IUU fishing and more.

As in previous editions, the Expo will also present the Seafood Excellence Global Awards, which recognizes the best seafood products represented at the event.

The second Barcelona edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, held in 2023, had an estimated economic impact of up to 150 million euros for the city.

For more information on Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and to register, please visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global.

About Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global

Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global form the world's largest seafood trade event. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and conduct business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. SeafoodSource.com is the exposition's official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information visit: http://www.divcom.com.

