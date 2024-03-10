Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announces 2024 Seafood Excellence Awards Winners

The Seafood Excellence Awards recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. Winners in the Best New Retail and Best New Foodservice Categories Honored with a Reception in Wave Makers' Zone at the 42nd Edition of North America's Largest Seafood Event

PORTLAND, Maine, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, produced by Diversified Communications, announces winners of the 2024 Seafood Excellence Awards and recognizes the products with a reception in the Wave Makers' Zone as part of the three-day expo taking place March 10-12 in Boston, MA. Highland Farms won the "Best New Retail Product" award for its Salmon Salami and Social Kitchens Professional/SK Foods Brands won the "Best New Foodservice Product" award for its Premium Shrimp Sliders.

The 2024 winners were selected from a group of 11 finalists during a live judging this morning by a panel of seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries. This year's judges included Jason Driskill, Vice President, Seafood at HEB, Bob Donegan, President, Ivar's Restaurants and Robin Fisher, Director of Corporate Purchasing, HF Foods Group. The new products are judged based on several criteria, including uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

Out of a total of 70 entries, 11 finalists were previously selected through a screening of market-ready products participating in the Seafood Expo North America New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase features seafood products, condiments and culinary dishes that have been introduced in the past 18 months to the North American market and by companies exhibiting at this year's expo. Each finalist's product, and all other new products submitted for the competition, are on display in the Wave Makers' Zone (booth #3165).

View all the entries of the Seafood Excellence Awards.

The Seafood Excellence Awards serves as the North American extension of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition, held at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain. In 2023, the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards was introduced during the 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia in Singapore. All three awards are organized by Diversified Communications, producer of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and Seafood Expo Asia.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

