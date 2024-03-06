Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announces Full Schedule of Onsite Experiences and Special Events for 42nd Edition

New dedicated areas, Wave Makers' Zone and Career Navigator Hub, will host a series of events available to all attendees during the three-day Expo, which opens on Sunday, March 10 – Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

PORTLAND, Maine, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, produced by Diversified Communications, announces a full schedule of onsite experiences for seafood professionals to learn about the latest product innovations, network in-person and advance their careers during the three-day expo. Events taking place in the Wave Makers' Zone, located at booth #3165, will include the Seafood Excellence Awards announcement and reception, New and Featured Product Showcases, Oyster Shucking Competition, demonstrations, seafood tasting, live podcast recordings with SeafoodSource Presents and more. All attendees are invited to a networking event for women in the seafood industry on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 4:15pm – 5:00pm.

In addition to the events offered at the Wave Makers' Zone, attendees can access professional and business development sessions at the Career Navigator Hub located at booth #66. Open to all attendees, this area will cover topics including insights into the latest LinkedIn™ features, personalized career coaching, exploration of AI tools and one-on-one guidance to help grow professional and company brands online. Attendees can stop by for a complimentary professional headshot.

The special events located in the Career Navigator Hub include:

Sunday, March 10

Elevate Your Brand Presence | 1:00pm-1:20pm

Attendees will learn how to craft a compelling brand and build strategies to amplify their voice, enhance credibility, and stand out in a crowded digital landscape.

Beyond the Basics: 10 Important LinkedIn™ Features to Leverage in 2024 I 3:00pm-3:20pm

This session will teach attendees how to showcase their proﬁciency on LinkedIn and craft compelling messages to unlock the full potential of this professional platform.

Monday, March 11

8 Ways to Master Digital Body Language I 1:00pm-1:20pm

Digital body language is the unspoken communication in the digital space, encompassing the subtle cues that signal mood, engagement, and intention. This session is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to navigate digital interactions with intention, fostering meaningful connections and trust in remote communication.

5 Secrets of AI-Powered Project Mastery: Master AI and Shine I 3:00pm-3:20pm

Dive into the world of AI-driven project management and discover how to leverage cutting-edge data collection and analysis tools. Learn the secrets of measuring project success with AI and make informed decisions based on data that puts you ahead of the curve.

The special events located in the Wave Makers' Zone include:

Daily Experiences – Sunday, March 10 through Tuesday, March 12

New Product Showcase

The New Product Showcase features seafood products, culinary dishes and packaging launched within the past 18 months by exhibiting companies.

Featured Product Showcase

The Featured Product Showcase highlights the companies' featured seafood products and processing equipment at the event regardless of the product's introduction date.

SeafoodSource Presents Podcast

SeafoodSource, the official media for the expo, will be speaking with industry leaders for live podcast recordings at The Podcast Reef.

Seafood Tasting from Surfsnax

Surfsnax's 5-ingredient sustainably farmed Atlantic Salmon jerky will be available to sample every day of the event.

Sunday, March 10

Seafood Tastings

Seafood tastings with a range of products from Handy Seafood Inc., East Coast Seafood / Salt & Sky, Multi X, Pescanova Inc, Custom Culinary and Griffith Foods will be offered every hour starting at 11am EST.

Seafood Excellence Awards Announcement & Reception I 3:00pm – 4:00pm

The annual Seafood Excellence Awards recognize and celebrate the best new retail and foodservice seafood products in the North American seafood market.

Connecting Women in Seafood Reception & Networking Event I 4:15pm – 5:00pm

A networking event for women in the seafood industry to connect and share experiences.

Monday, March 11

Seafood Tastings

Seafood tastings with a range of products from Full Measure Oyster Company, Australis Aquaculture LLC, Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Aquamar, Eastern Fish Co and Two Fish Distribution will be offered every hour starting at 11am EST.

Oyster Stewardship & Sensory Masterclass I 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Presented by Oyster Master Guild co-founders Patrick McMurray and Julie Qiu, this interactive 1-hour Oyster Stewardship & Sensory Masterclass will showcase how to taste and describe oysters, shuck and plate oysters like a pro, and gain insider knowledge about the growing business of bivalves.

16th Annual Oyster Shucking Competition I 2:30pm

During the annual Oyster Shucking Competition sponsored by Hiperbaric, contestants will pit against each other and the clock to shuck oysters as fast as they can.

For more information and details on each of the events, please visit: https://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america/events/.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

