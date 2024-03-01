Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announces Keynote Address and Conference Sessions Featuring Top Professionals

Topics will include consumer trends and insights, aquaculture and aquatech, social media, marketing, artificial intelligence (AI), labor issues and governance, sustainability, ESG, traceability, transparency and more. The 42nd edition of North America's largest seafood event will take place on Sunday, March 10 – Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

PORTLAND, Maine, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, produced by Diversified Communications, announces keynote speaker Mark Blyth – William R. Rhodes '57 Professor of International Economics, The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University – and over 30 conference sessions presented by top professionals from across the sector on important topics facing the seafood industry.

In the keynote address, titled "Populist Politics, Inflation's Return and Why Trade is Back on the Menu: The Outlook for 2025 and Beyond," Mark Blyth will give an economic and political update to the North American seafood marketplace. In this address, Blyth will cover topics surrounding the U.S. election, inflation and why trade tensions are likely to rise over the next few years regardless of how the U.S. election turns out. The keynote session will be held on Sunday, March 10th at 11:00am in room 153CB.

The conference program, taking place during the three-day expo, will highlight timely topics and bring together a range of professionals to share their unique perspectives and insights. Themes featured in this year's program will include:

•Top industry leaders will share the consumer trends to watch in 2024 in a series of panel discussions, including "Power of Seafood 2024," which features professionals from FMI, Publix Super Markets Inc, Giant Eagle and H&N Group Inc. discussing the implications of how consumers are shopping for seafood and strategies for the future. Another session will include professionals from the Seafood Nutrition Partnership, H-E-B and Riverence talking through what drives U.S. consumer behavior and demand for seafood. Other panels will explore chefs' and restauranteurs' stance on the use and purchase of frozen seafood and the growing significance of the value-added seafood category.

•Discussions around aquaculture will be at the forefront of this year's event, with panels such as "Aquaculture Today. Aquaculture Tomorrow" spotlighting the aquaculture industry, its current state and challenges and how businesses can best position themselves for growth. Another panel titled, "Are Buyers and Suppliers in an Arm Wrestle? How Digital Aquatech Can Be the Ultimate Win-Win for the Seafood Supply Chain," will explore the benefits of aquatech in terms of cost, transparency, traceability and sustainability.

•Another conference theme will be around how seafood companies can leverage social media, marketing and other tools to reach audiences and tell their story. A panel moderated by SeafoodSource's Associate Editor, Bhavana Scalia-Bruce titled "Sphere of Influence: How Social Media Influencers are Transforming Seafood Marketing" will dive into the topic of social media marketing and how seafood companies can engage with younger audiences. The panel will feature three social media influencers including Genevieve (Gigi) Ashworth, The Salmon Queen, cookbook author and food personality; Emily De Sousa of Seaside with Emily; and James Sibley of Sibley Media. Other panels will discuss leveraging AI as a tool in marketing and the art and science of seafood merchandising.

•One big topic driving consumer trends in the seafood industry is sustainability. Several sessions will explore different facets of sustainability and how to communicate sustainable practices to reach new and existing audiences. A panel discussion around sustainability messaging to drive online shopping behaviors and e-commerce demands will feature speakers from Whole Foods Market, the Marine Stewardship Council and Vital Choice Seafoods. Another panel titled "Sustainable Seaweed Making Waves in Restaurants Across the Country," will include speakers from Luke's Lobster, Searenity Seafoods, Atlantic Sea Farms, UMass Amherst and North Coast Seafoods.

•The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) will lead a discussion titled, "Casting A Wide Net – Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Promote Worker Rights in Fishing" around the importance of strong collaboration between workers, the private sector and government in ensuring good working conditions in fishing. Other related panels will cover topics around the recent CBP compliance and enforcement activity related to forced labor in seafood, human rights due diligence and issues of fisher safety.

•Traceability will be a focus for several panels, with experts across government organizations, the supply chain, seafood companies, coalitions and leading traceability solution providers sharing best practices on the collaboration and tools that are needed to meet regulations and customer demand for transparency.

•Panels surrounding the topics of ESG, diversity, equity and inclusion in the seafood industry will dive into initiatives aimed at fostering a more inclusive and diverse sector, with representatives from Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE), Acme Smoked Fish Corp, Minorities in Aquaculture, Bensboyz Premium Food and more set to speak. Another panel will discuss processes to help efficiently meet ESG standards and growing due diligence requirements, featuring speakers from Bumble Bee, Costco Wholesale, Seafood Task Force, World Wildlife Fund, Mars Petcare and Thai Union.

For more information and details on this year's conference program and speakers, please visit https://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america/conference-information/.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

