Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Returning to Boston with Latest Innovations & Trends Impacting the Seafood Sector's Rapidly Evolving Landscape

The 42nd edition of North America's largest seafood event will take place on Sunday, March 10 – Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Boston, MA.

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, produced by Diversified Communications, will be back in Boston, MA on Sunday, March 10 – Tuesday, March 12, 2024. With an exhibit hall that has already surpassed its previous edition, currently at 244,965 net square feet of exhibit space and still growing, the event brings seafood suppliers, processing and packaging equipment, services companies and professionals from around the world to demonstrate their latest innovations, products and services and build lasting relationships with North American buyers.

"The presence of exhibitors from more than 45 countries in the exhibit hall demonstrates the significance of the North American market on the seafood industry at large," says Wynter Courmont, Vice President of Seafood at Diversified Communications. "Countries including Norway, UK, Ecuador and Chile have increased their presence at this year's event and we are excited to welcome new exhibitors from countries including Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Mauritania and Myanmar."

This year's event will highlight innovations around sustainability and aquaculture from emerging startups and legacy brands on both the processing and seafood side. Among several companies showcasing innovative sustainability practices are Integrated Information Systems SA, a technology company helping aquaculture producers, Cesit Mensucat, a company that creates knotless nets for the seafood industry and Seawise Innovative Packaging, a company that produces sustainable thermal packaging. Other companies that will present their latest offerings at this year's event include Mowi, Cermaq, Anova Foods Inc, Leroy USA, Samuels Seafood, Multi X, Phillips Foods Inc, Hofseth International AS, Seaborn AS, Harbor Seafood Inc, Balfego & Balfego, ULMA Servicios de Mantencion S. Coop., Hiddenfjord, Thermogreen, Full Measure Oyster and more.

In addition to the innovations presented in the exhibit hall, this year's event will feature a robust conference program offering educational sessions that will touch on topics such as aquaculture and aquatech, artificial intelligence, consumer trends and insights, corporate social responsibility, food safety and compliance policy, labor issues and governance, marketing and branding, sustainability, traceability and transparency and more. Conference sessions will be presented by top industry experts from across the supply chain, with representation from Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE), Seafood Nutrition Partnership, H-E-B, Riverence, FishWise, Aqua-Spark, Marine Stewardship Council, National Fisheries Institute, COMPESCA, Global Seafood Alliance, Pew Charitable Trusts, Atlantic Sea Farms, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Giant Eagle, Publix Super Markets, the U.S. Department of Labor, USDA and more.

The 2024 edition will highlight new experiential areas to provide more opportunities for attendees to network with industry peers and explore the latest market innovations and discoveries.

The brand-new Wave Makers' Zone will host a full schedule of special events including the New and Featured Product Showcases, prestigious Seafood Excellence Awards, the popular Oyster Shucking Competition, chef demonstrations, live podcast interviews, sampling opportunities and more.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

Lindsey Robinson, Diversified Communications, +1 207-842-5573, [email protected]

