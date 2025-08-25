SEALKIDS Rebrands as Children of Valor Scaling Support for America's Military Families

"We are expanding our services to ensure that every child who struggles in school in the Special Operations Forces community has access to the academic support they need, regardless of where they live or how often they move," said Dr. Gretchen McIntosh, CEO of Children of Valor. Post this

To further amplify its reach, Children of Valor is launching Valor Tutoring, an in-house program that will provide high-quality academic support to military children beyond the SOF community. Revenue generated from Valor Tutoring will be reinvested ensuring sustainable growth and expanded impact.

Military children face unique challenges, including frequent relocations and delays in receiving special education services. Children of Valor addresses these issues by offering consistent, personalized academic support nationwide.

Children of Valor's programs are vital for academic success:

Military children may move as much as nine times before graduating high school. Children of Valor's services offer academic consistency across the US, no matter where the child lives.

Military children can wait on average, nine months, for implementation of special education services in their school system. The non-profits' academic interventions don't stop when the child moves.

According to a study, in the US, children with a diagnosed learning disability graduate high school on-time at a rate of 70%. Students in Children of Valor's program graduate on time at a rate of 98%.

Children of Valor's impact is clear:

100% of children served since 2018 have shown academic improvement every semester.

98% of parents report their child is reaching their full potential.

92% of parents say the support helps them better manage the demands of military life.

Founded in response to the tragedy of Extortion 17, SEALKIDS has spent over a decade serving more than 1,200 children of Navy SEALs, helping them overcome learning disabilities and thrive academically through its proprietary Hunter-Chase Method. Two children in the Naval Special Warfare community, Hunter and Alexandra Vogel, created this non-profit in partnership with mother Suzanne Vogel to honor warriors lost, pledging to care for the children of those who continue to fight for our freedoms.

Children of Valor's expanded mission marks a pivotal moment in how the nation supports its Special Operations Forces families. By extending its proven academic model to all SOF branches and launching Valor Tutoring for broader military communities, the organization is setting a new standard for educational support.

About Children of Valor

Children of Valor, formerly known as SEALKIDS, is a national nonprofit committed to advancing academic success for children in Special Operations Forces families. Since 2011, the organization has supported over 1,200 military children through personalized, in-home academic interventions. In 2025, Children of Valor expanded its mission to serve all SOF branches and launched Valor Tutoring to provide scalable support to military families nationwide. Learn more at childrenofvalor.org.

Media Contact

Aspen Stanton, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 9285922257, [email protected], www.evolveprandmarketing.com

Children of Valor