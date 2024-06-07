SealX Continues Explosive Growth with New Government Cleaning Contracts and Addition of Senior Executives to Leadership Team

"The success of SealX is truly the embodiment of the American dream. We set out to make a better life for ourselves, to take care of our family, and help others achieve their own goals...our commitment to exceptional service and happy team members is our secret sauce." Post this

University of Washington

Washington State Department of Ecology – Olympia and Vancouver

Department of Ecology – and Criminal Justice Training Center – Vancouver

Department of Children, Youth and Families – Spokane

Western State Hospital – Tacoma

Department of Social and Human Services – Aberdeen

Thurston County – Olympia

– Benton PUD - Kennewick

The janitorial services industry in Washington State is thriving, with an annual payroll exceeding $400 million and employing over 18,000 workers (according to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.). SealX is proud to contribute to this growth, now employing over 100 workers statewide. In an industry known for a 400% turnover rate, SealX stands out with virtually no turnover, thanks to its commitment to providing living wages, flexible hours, and job security.

Co-founder Jaz Singh attributes the company's meteoric rise to the dedication of the ever-growing SealX team and a steadfast commitment to quality, dependability, value, and efficiency in its services. "The success of SealX is truly the embodiment of the American dream. We set out to make a better life for ourselves, to take care of our family, and help others achieve their own goals. As we grow, we are even more committed to making our customers happy and providing more opportunities for our employees," said Singh.

New Executives and Board Chair Spearheading SealX Expansion

SealX is excited to announce the addition of renowned executives CEO Nick Panella, SVP of Sales Rich Park, and Executive Chairman of the Board Paul Anderson. These strategic hires are key to SealX's planned rapid expansion.

Paul Anderson, the new Executive Chairman, is a nationally acclaimed media executive, venture capitalist, real estate developer, business executive, television and award-winning podcast producer, philanthropist, and a former partner in a prominent Seattle law firm with an unprecedented track record of success. As the CEO and Co-Founder of entertainment industry leader Workhouse Media, Anderson managed over $1 billion in deals with numerous media giants.

CEO Nick Panella is a pioneer, executive, and entrepreneur in digital media. His vision, strategic acumen, management, and negotiation skills have led to the creation and success of some of the most successful podcasts and other entertainment ventures over the last decade. Panella previously served in high-profile executive roles, including Chief Strategy Officer at Workhouse Media, where he led projects with industry luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, and Dan Patrick.

SVP of Sales Rich Park joins SealX after decades of success, most recently leading sales & marketing for a high-tech firm. His expertise in conceiving, implementing, and overseeing innovative sales strategies has generated millions of dollars in revenue for his clients, customers, and companies.

Under the expanded leadership structure, Co-Founder Jaz Singh moves to President of Operations, while his brother and co-founder Gurpreet Singh adds VP of Customer Success to his title. Their sister and co-founder Sonia Kaur formally adopts the title of Vice President of Finance.

SealX plans to continue its rapid rise not only in Washington State but across the western United States and Canada. The company expects to extend its footprint soon to Oregon and British Columbia, Canada.

