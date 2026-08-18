Seamless Brings the Sales Workflow Into Claude With New MCP Integration

"The modern sales stack needs better connections between the tools teams rely on," said Jake Phillips, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Seamless. "With the latest Seamless MCP release, Claude users can now connect Seamless and start putting B2B sales intelligence to work." Post this

The integration is part of a broader expansion of Claude across the Seamless platform.

Users can now also select Claude Opus or Claude Sonnet when configuring AI Fields, alongside available GPT models. Rather than forcing every AI-powered workflow through the same model, users can choose the model that best fits their specific use case directly from the AI Fields dropdown.

That flexibility gives revenue teams more control over how AI is applied to prospect research, enrichment, analysis, and other repeatable GTM workflows.

Generative AI has changed how sales professionals research accounts, plan territories, personalize outreach, and prepare for conversations. But an AI assistant is only as useful as the business context and data it can access, and that's the Seamless sweet spot!

The Seamless MCP integration bridges that gap.

Instead of moving between Claude, prospecting platforms, spreadsheets, and sales tools to assemble the information needed for a task, users can connect Claude with Seamless and bring prospecting capabilities directly into an AI-driven workflow.

Imagine an account executive preparing to break into a new territory. Instead of manually building search filters, researching companies one by one, and then digging through individual contacts, the rep could ask Claude:

"Find VP- and Director-level sales leaders at software companies with 200–1,000 employees in Texas."

Through the MCP integration, Claude can use Seamless's prospecting capabilities to search for contacts matching those criteria. From there, the rep could continue the conversation:

"Help me identify the strongest prospects for an outbound campaign and summarize the companies I should research first."

One request can become the starting point for an entire prospecting workflow.

"The modern sales stack needs better connections between the tools teams rely on," said Jake Phillips, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Seamless. "With the latest Seamless MCP release, Claude users can now connect Seamless and start putting B2B sales intelligence to work."

No custom connector.

No server URL.

No complicated setup.

Just Claude, Seamless, and a faster path from question to prospect.

The Claude MCP integration is available now in the Seamless app.

Media Contact

Dan Garcia, Seamless.AI, 1 440.479.8375, [email protected], https://seamless.ai/

SOURCE Seamless.AI