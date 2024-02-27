Seamless Contract Management: Introducing Advanced Capabilities for Effortless Management

Good. I have had no issues with the Software. It is intuitive. Easy uploads. User friendly." Stephanie S, Government Administration Post this

Customizable Dashboard

SutiCLM offers you the flexibility to customize the quick links, widgets, and menus on the dashboard according to your specific preferences and requirements.

Calendar

The SutiCLM calendar provides an overview of key events such as contract renewals and meetings, allowing you to gain insight into scheduled activities at a glance.

User Groups

SutiCLM offers you the ability to organize users into distinct groups, enabling you to send contracts to a designated group for their creation and review processes.

Customizable Email Templates

Users have the flexibility to customize contract templates according to their specific needs and preferences within SutiCLM. They can easily add or edit any content within the predefined email template to tailor it to their requirements.

Contract Retrieval

Contracts can be filtered by keywords within the system, facilitating the process of locating specific documents.

