Seamless Launches AI Campaigns, Putting an AI Personalization Engine Inside Every Sales Sequence

"AI Campaigns gives every seller the power of an entire research and outreach team working behind them," said Brandon Bornancin, CEO of Seamless. Post this

The timing matters. Industry benchmarks now put the average B2B cold-email reply rate at roughly 3.4%, down from 5.1% as inboxes get noisier and filters get tighter. Yet messages personalized beyond a first name consistently reply at two to five times that rate, and only about 5% of senders personalize every message, because deep personalization has never scaled. AI Campaigns are built to close exactly that gap.

Brandon Bornancin, CEO of Seamless says, "what used to take hours of manual digging per prospect now happens automatically across every email, call, and social touch, putting hyper-personalized, revenue-driving outreach within reach of companies of all sizes, not just the enterprise."

Instead of drafting copy one prospect at a time, a user describes the message once, including the goal, the tone, and the talking points, then saves it as a reusable AI prompt. Seamless then writes a distinct, hyper-personalized message for each contact, drawing on that person's real record and company data. The same prompt powers a multi-step, multi-channel sequence to thousands of prospects, with every touch tailored to the individual's role, business, and pain points.

"Buyers stopped responding to spray-and-pray a long time ago. They respond when a message proves the sender actually understands their business," said Jonathan Pogact, VP of Marketing at Seamless. "The reason most teams don't deliver that is math: nobody can hand-write a thousand relevant emails a week. AI Campaigns changes the math. Your best rep's winning approach becomes the prompt the whole team runs, relevance goes up, reply rates go up, and output multiplies without adding headcount."

With AI Campaigns, revenue teams can:

Generate a unique, contact-specific message for every prospect, not a merge-tag swap, from their own record and company data

Save best-performing prompts to a reusable library and standardize top-rep messaging across the team

Apply a single prompt across an entire multi-channel sequence, with email, call, and social support

Automate AI-written messages on automated steps, or review, edit, and approve them on manual steps

Multiply output and campaign volume without adding headcount or sacrificing relevance

AI Campaigns is available now to all Seamless users inside Seamless Connect: on the Content page, within any email step of the campaign builder, and when composing individual emails. Support for AI-written call and social selling next steps is rolling out next, extending the same engine across the full sequence.

To get started, visit https://seamless.ai.

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai

SOURCE Seamless