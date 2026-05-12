Seamless Makes API Access Available on Every Plan as AI Agents Reshape B2B Prospecting

"We're putting Seamless intelligence directly into the systems and agents that revenue teams are actually building and we're not charging a six-figure enterprise contract to make it happen." Brandon Bornancin, CEO. Post this

"The B2B data category has spent fifteen years selling access to lists. That era is ending," said Brandon Bornancin, CEO at Seamless. "AI agents don't read CSVs. They call APIs."

What Seamless API unlocks.

Seamless API gives every account programmatic access to the same verified contact data, company intelligence, firmographics, and enrichment capabilities that power the Seamless platform. With it, teams can:

Find verified B2B contacts and companies programmatically, without manual prospecting

Enrich CRM records, data warehouses, and internal systems with verified emails, phone numbers, titles, and firmographics

Trigger buyer intent and list-building workflows inside existing revenue tools

Power AI agents and custom applications with real-time sales intelligence

Eliminate manual research and data entry across sales, marketing, and RevOps

Free-tier users receive an API key on signup; API calls draw from each plan's existing credit balance, so customers don't pay separately for API access on top of their subscription.

Built for the way revenue teams actually work in 2026.

The shape of go-to-market work is changing. Sales teams are running AI-driven prospecting agents. Marketing teams are stitching real-time enrichment into ABM platforms. RevOps is rebuilding CRM hygiene as an automated pipeline rather than a quarterly project. Developers are building internal tools their reps log into instead of buying off-the-shelf SaaS for every workflow.

All of that requires APIs. Vendors who keep their data behind a single web UI or behind a procurement gate are increasingly cut out of the workflows their customers are building.

"Sales intelligence is only as valuable as the systems it can plug into," said Jake Phillips, VP of Product at Seamless. "Seamless API turns our data into a building block. Reps still get the experience they know in the Seamless app. But ops teams, developers, and AI builders now get a native way to put Seamless wherever their team actually works, Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake, Outreach, Clay, custom agents, anywhere."

Use cases the API supports

Automated CRM and database enrichment at scale

Real-time contact and company lookup inside sales engagement and marketing automation tools

Custom prospecting agents and AI-driven outbound workflows

ABM list-building and account scoring pipelines

Audience segmentation and lifecycle marketing enrichment

Internal applications and revenue dashboards powered by live B2B data

Available now: including on the free plan

Seamless API is generally available today on every Seamless plan, including free accounts. Customers can generate an API key from inside their Seamless account in under a minute.

About Seamless

Seamless is the AI-powered sales intelligence platform that helps revenue teams find verified B2B contacts, enrich CRM and database records, identify buyer intent, and turn data into pipeline. Trusted by sales, marketing, and RevOps teams to power prospecting, outreach, ABM, and AI sales workflows. Learn more at https://seamless.ai.

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact [email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai

SOURCE Seamless