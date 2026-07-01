Seamless Now Powers HubSpot's Breeze Prospecting AI Agent

"HubSpot is a core system for many modern sales teams, and this integration makes it easier for HubSpot users to find and close more deals where prospecting work is already happening in their workflow", says Brandon Bornancin, CEO. Post this

"Revenue teams need more than a list of accounts, they need the right people to contact at the right time," said Jake Phillips, VP of Product/Technology at Seamless. "Bringing Seamless contact sourcing into HubSpot's Prospecting Agent is helping sales teams move faster from account interest to personalized outreach, all within a workflow they already use."

With Seamless data available in Prospecting Agent, users can source contacts for common sales motions, including finding contacts at target accounts showing buying signals, identifying the right persona for a specific sales play, filling contact gaps in existing CRM accounts, enrolling newly sourced contacts into agent-led outreach, and personalizing messaging using HubSpot CRM context alongside sourced contact data.

This integration is designed for sales teams that already know which accounts they want to pursue but need help identifying the right people to reach. Instead of limiting prospecting to existing CRM contacts, users can source new contacts through Seamless from within HubSpot's Prospecting Agent experience.

The connection uses OAuth-based authentication and the Seamless API to support contact search functionality. It is also designed with data isolation requirements to help ensure Seamless data remains separated and is blocked from entering HubSpot's commercial dataset.

"This launch reflects our continued commitment to helping go-to-market teams prospect more efficiently, enrich their workflows, and turn contact data into pipeline," added Brandon Bornancin, CEO.

The Seamless integration is live today in HubSpot's Prospecting Agent beta contact sourcing flow. HubSpot Credits are required.

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai

SOURCE Seamless