Seamless Now Powers HubSpot's Breeze Prospecting AI Agent

New integration helps sales teams find net-new contacts at target accounts directly inside HubSpot's Prospecting Agent workflow
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seamless, the complete AI-powered sales intelligence platform for finding and connecting with ideal customers, announced today the launch of its integration with HubSpot's Prospecting Agent, enabling users to source net-new contacts directly inside HubSpot.
The integration gives sales teams a faster way to identify the right people to contact when prospecting into target accounts, especially when a company already exists in HubSpot but key decision-makers or buyer personas are missing. Users can connect Seamless inside HubSpot by navigating to Sales > Prospecting Agent > Integrations, selecting Seamless, and clicking Connect to Seamless.
"Revenue teams need more than a list of accounts, they need the right people to contact at the right time," said Jake Phillips, VP of Product/Technology at Seamless. "Bringing Seamless contact sourcing into HubSpot's Prospecting Agent is helping sales teams move faster from account interest to personalized outreach, all within a workflow they already use."
With Seamless data available in Prospecting Agent, users can source contacts for common sales motions, including finding contacts at target accounts showing buying signals, identifying the right persona for a specific sales play, filling contact gaps in existing CRM accounts, enrolling newly sourced contacts into agent-led outreach, and personalizing messaging using HubSpot CRM context alongside sourced contact data.
This integration is designed for sales teams that already know which accounts they want to pursue but need help identifying the right people to reach. Instead of limiting prospecting to existing CRM contacts, users can source new contacts through Seamless from within HubSpot's Prospecting Agent experience.
The connection uses OAuth-based authentication and the Seamless API to support contact search functionality. It is also designed with data isolation requirements to help ensure Seamless data remains separated and is blocked from entering HubSpot's commercial dataset.
"This launch reflects our continued commitment to helping go-to-market teams prospect more efficiently, enrich their workflows, and turn contact data into pipeline," added Brandon Bornancin, CEO.
The Seamless integration is live today in HubSpot's Prospecting Agent beta contact sourcing flow. HubSpot Credits are required.
Media Contact
Jonathan Pogact, Seamless, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai
SOURCE Seamless
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