Seamless Turns N8N Into an Autonomous Sales Rep for GTM Teams

"The best revenue teams aren't adding headcount to keep up, they're building systems that make every rep faster and sharper," added Brandon Bornancin, CEO. Post this

The launch arrives as revenue teams shift away from hiring more people to do manual prospecting and toward building AI-driven systems that do it for them. n8n has become the automation layer of choice for technical go-to-market, RevOps, and AI teams, with 400+ integrations, native AI-agent capabilities, and thousands of community-built workflows. By making its full platform available as native n8n building blocks, Seamless.AI lets those teams put prospecting on autopilot inside the same tool they already use to orchestrate the rest of their stack.

"Every sales tool claims to save reps time, but they hand you one puzzle piece and leave you to wire up the rest," said Brandon Bornancin, CEO & Founder at Seamless. "We built the whole engine into n8n. A team can go from a blank workflow to finding the right buyer, researching them, writing the message, and launching the sequence without a rep ever touching a spreadsheet. That's not an integration. That's an autonomous prospecting system."

With Seamless native in n8n, go-to-market, RevOps, and recruiting teams can build automated workflows including:

Real-time lead sourcing: automatically pull verified contacts and companies that match your ICP the moment a trigger fires.

Always-on enrichment: fill missing titles, phone numbers, and firmographics whenever a record enters the CRM.

Signal-triggered outreach: launch personalized sequences off buying signals, job changes, or new-account events.

AI-assisted messaging: generate tailored copy for each prospect before it ever reaches a rep's queue.

CRM hygiene on autopilot: keep records clean, deduplicated, and current without manual data entry.

Bornancin says, "Bringing Seamless natively into n8n means the busywork that used to eat a seller's morning now runs itself in the background, so people spend their time on the conversations that actually close deals.

Availability. The Seamless integration for n8n is available now to all Seamless customers, with usage governed by plan and credits. To learn more or start building, visit https://seamless.ai/customers/education/articles/using-seamless-node-in-n8n

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai

SOURCE Seamless