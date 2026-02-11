Seamless Unveils Bold New Brand: Built for Revenue Teams Who Never Stop Pushing for More

"This isn't a surface change. It reflects the company we've become — and the platform we're building for the future." Post this

Seamless is evolving to meet that shift. With the launch of Connect and a fully integrated platform, the company is helping revenue teams run their engine with greater precision, automation, and confidence.

The new Seamless brand signals a company focused on clarity, conviction, and disciplined execution — grounded in the belief that revenue growth isn't luck. It's engineered.

Built With Conviction

Founder and CEO Brandon Bornancin is clear about what the rebrand represents:

"This isn't a surface change. It reflects the company we've become — and the platform we're building for the future. Over the past decade, Seamless has scaled, sharpened its focus, and evolved into a system designed to help revenue teams execute with precision. This brand makes that commitment unmistakable."

The new identity introduces a faster, more intuitive interface, expanded data accuracy and coverage, and integrated multi-channel engagement across email, phone, and social — advancing Seamless toward a fully unified revenue platform.

At the center of this evolution are five values that guide how Seamless builds, operates, and partners:

Whatever It Takes — Big goals fuel us. We turn the impossible into the inevitable.

Integrity, Always — Trust isn't optional. It's the gold standard.

Extreme Ownership — No excuses. We own the outcomes and results we deliver.

All In To Win — We win together, or not at all.

Be Positive & Coachable — Growth never stops here.

These principles shape how Seamless serves customers, supports teams, and continues to scale.

Purpose in Action

Seamless is driven by a clear conviction: sales needs a new hero.

Every deal starts with a connection — and Seamless equips revenue teams with AI-powered tools that automate finding the right person, delivering the right message, and turning opportunity into measurable growth.

This rebrand marks the next step in that mission. It reflects a company focused on giving teams the precision, automation, and intelligence required to execute with confidence and maximize the top line.

As revenue teams succeed, companies thrive. Seamless is shaping a future where automation meets accuracy, connection fuels growth, and revenue performance becomes predictable — delivering more pipeline, more meetings, and more revenue.

The new Seamless brand is now live at Seamless.ai. Built for teams who never stop pushing for more.

About Seamless

Seamless is the highest-rated software product on G2 for customer satisfaction and the #1 sales intelligence platform for sales prospecting, lead generation, and appointment setting. It is the only search engine that uses artificial intelligence to deliver up-to-date contact and company data. With superior coverage, best-in-class accuracy, and cutting-edge features like Job Changes, Buyer Intent, and Org Charts, Seamless empowers over 1,000,000 sales teams with the insights and tools they need to close more deals and grow their businesses at an unprecedented pace.

