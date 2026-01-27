Seamless.AI Brings Data, Email, Calling, and Sales Engagement Into One Platform Experience

Seamless Connect is designed to help modern sales teams move from data to revenue with speed and confidence. It's a simpler workflow, more accurate outcomes through Total AI, and a better way to build real relationships at scale. Post this

Seamless Connect includes:

Email + calling from inside Seamless

Campaigns & sequences

Activity + engagement tracking

Multi-channel workflows in one place

In addition to running multi-channel outbound sales at scale, users can create campaigns, track engagement with prospects to optimize sequences, and sync deals to their CRMs without ever leaving the app. This gives clients the ability to initiate outreach and track the results seamlessly.

With Seamless Connect, the #1 Ranked Highest Satisfaction Software named by G2, is starting an evolution to a complete sales solution where clients can find prospects, connect with them, and close more deals faster than any other sales tool.

The launch of Seamless Connect is the result of customer feedback and the team's larger mission to be more than a resource for accurate lead data. The Seamless.AI product development team focused on building a less cluttered interface, a more scalable user experience, and a stellar foundation for more robust features.

Seamless Connect is built for SDRs, AEs, revenue, and marketing teams looking for power, reach and simplicity all in the same place.

Seamless.AI VP of Product Jake Phillips will showcase Seamless Connect, along with other exciting upcoming releases, at Accelerate 26 on January 28, 2026. He says Seamless Connect marks a new beginning for the platform, designed to better empower users to capture every opportunity their industry has to offer.

"Find. Connect. Close." Those three simple, yet powerful words define the value behind the new Seamless.AI experience, says Jake. They reflect how efficient your workflow can be when powered by Total AI, helping improve the accuracy of your data and the effectiveness of your outbound activity.

Seamless Connect is available today to all Seamless.AI users, both new and existing, directly from their main account. That means more than one million users can start using it immediately to engage prospects in a more genuine, human way.

Jake added, "We believe sales engagement should make you money, not cost you money, so we offer it free to every Seamless.AI user."

For those interested in learning more about Seamless Connect, consider attending Accelerate 26 on January 28, 2026. During this live virtual event, attendees will see Seamless Connect in action and get a sneak peek at the 2026 product roadmap. Register online via the Seamless website (spots are limited).

About Seamles.AI

Seamless.AI is the highest-rated software product on G2 for Customer Satisfaction. It is the #1 sales intelligence platform for sales prospecting, lead generation, and appointment setting. It's the only search engine that uses artificial intelligence to deliver the most up-to-date contact and company data. With superior coverage, the best data accuracy, and cutting-edge features like Job Changes, Buyer Intent, and Org Charts, Seamless.AI empowers over 500,000 sales teams with the insights and tools they need to close more deals and grow their businesses at an unprecedented pace.

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless.AI, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai

SOURCE Seamless.AI