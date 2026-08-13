Seamless.AI Declares War on Spreadsheets With Launch of AI Smart Fields

AI Smart Fields eliminates manual research, spreadsheets, and disconnected enrichment tools by generating custom insights right inside prospect lists.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seamless, a leading AI-powered sales intelligence platform, today announced the launch of AI Smart Fields. This new capability allows sales teams to research, qualify, categorize, and personalize prospect records right within the app.
With AI Smart Fields, users can write simple prompts that create custom, AI-generated data columns. Seamless then applies that prompt across contact records, company records, or an entire list, automatically generating personalized and relevant insights for every contact or company.
This new capability is designed to eliminate all the manual labor of researching hard-to-find data, writing personalized outreach messages, exporting prospect lists into a separate tool, and then manually importing the information back into the sales workflow.
"Teams don't need more disconnected tools," said Jake Phillips, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Seamless. "They need a way to turn data into action FAST. AI Smart Fields helps sellers generate the intel they need across an entire list, without leaving Seamless. No bloat, just actionable data."
AI Smart Fields helps go-to-market teams:
- Research hard-to-find contact data
- Automatically reveal the most important information to break into any company
- Write personalized emails, calls, and social messages to millions of records
- Identify likely business challenges based on company size, industry, and other attributes
- Score contacts and companies against an ideal customer profile
- Categorize accounts by market segment, vertical, use case, or internal criteria
- Execute contact and company research across thousands of records at once
Literally any task that can be executed in an LLM as a prompt can now get done as a new field within a Seamless list, so the customizing options are endless!
Go-to-market teams have traditionally faced a choice between spending all day building outreach campaigns with generic messaging or researching prospects before making contact.
AI Smart Fields removes that tradeoff by enriching lists immediately after they are built and writing all of your personalized messaging for you. Within one platform, revenue teams can identify their ideal prospects, build targeted lists, generate custom intelligence for each record, and use those insights to guide outreach.
Find. Connect. Close. All in one motion.
Availability
AI Smart Fields is available now in the Seamless app. To learn more, check out the Seamless Knowledge Base.
Media Contact
Dan Garcia, Seamless.AI, 1 440.479.8375, [email protected], https://seamless.ai/
SOURCE Seamless.AI
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