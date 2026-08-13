Seamless.AI Declares War on Spreadsheets With Launch of AI Smart Fields

"Teams don't need more disconnected tools," said Jake Phillips, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Seamless. "They need a way to turn data into action FAST. AI Smart Fields helps sellers generate the intel they need across an entire list, without leaving Seamless. No bloat, just actionable data." Post this

This new capability is designed to eliminate all the manual labor of researching hard-to-find data, writing personalized outreach messages, exporting prospect lists into a separate tool, and then manually importing the information back into the sales workflow.

"Teams don't need more disconnected tools," said Jake Phillips, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Seamless. "They need a way to turn data into action FAST. AI Smart Fields helps sellers generate the intel they need across an entire list, without leaving Seamless. No bloat, just actionable data."

AI Smart Fields helps go-to-market teams:

Research hard-to-find contact data

Automatically reveal the most important information to break into any company

Write personalized emails, calls, and social messages to millions of records

Identify likely business challenges based on company size, industry, and other attributes

Score contacts and companies against an ideal customer profile

Categorize accounts by market segment, vertical, use case, or internal criteria

Execute contact and company research across thousands of records at once

Literally any task that can be executed in an LLM as a prompt can now get done as a new field within a Seamless list, so the customizing options are endless!

Go-to-market teams have traditionally faced a choice between spending all day building outreach campaigns with generic messaging or researching prospects before making contact.

AI Smart Fields removes that tradeoff by enriching lists immediately after they are built and writing all of your personalized messaging for you. Within one platform, revenue teams can identify their ideal prospects, build targeted lists, generate custom intelligence for each record, and use those insights to guide outreach.

Find. Connect. Close. All in one motion.

Availability

AI Smart Fields is available now in the Seamless app. To learn more, check out the Seamless Knowledge Base.

Media Contact

Dan Garcia, Seamless.AI, 1 440.479.8375, [email protected], https://seamless.ai/

SOURCE Seamless.AI