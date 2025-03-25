Seamless.AI Earns #1 Spot on G2's 2025 Best Software Awards for Highest Satisfaction Product

"We built Seamless.AI to help sales professionals connect with decision-makers and grow their business faster. Being ranked #1 for customer satisfaction by G2 is proof that we're delivering on that promise." - Brandon Bornancin, CEO, Seamless.AI Post this

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

G2's 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Seamless.AI helps business professionals create new relationships, opportunities, and revenue, faster than ever before. We are built on the core purpose of creating "great lives for great people," which extends beyond our great employees to our clients, partners, and supporters. With 100+ custom search filters to find dream contacts and companies, fresh contact info, and deep insights, Prospector by Seamless.AI does the busy work of sales so you don't have to.

