Seamless.AI Partners With ChatGPT To Unite Verified Sales Data and Prospecting Right Inside the Chatbot

"With the Seamless x ChatGPT app, we give people more than an assistant. This is a new way to get customers, build pipeline, and maximize revenue. They describe the buyer they need, and Seamless helps them find and close them in seconds," said Brandon Bornancin, Founder and CEO of Seamless.AI. Post this

Last week, Seamless announced the launch of their Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which connects the platform to the latest and greatest AI solutions, including Anthropic, Claude, and n8n.

And now Seamless' new native application fully integrates with ChatGPT.

With the ChatGPT app, Seamless brings real-time B2B sales data and prospecting automation capabilities right into the AI assistant millions of professionals already use every day, so that you can move from a prompt to a verified, warm lead in seconds.

A user can simply prompt something like:

"Find 500 CFOs in tech in San Francisco with 100 to 1,000 employees who raised a Series B greater than $50M, and write a hyper-personalized seven-day, three-email campaign."

From there, Seamless finds the ideal buyers, refines the search results, researches the prospects, verifies their contact information, and writes a customized campaign for every single lead right inside ChatGPT.

One prompt can now set off an entire prospecting automation workflow.

"With the Seamless x ChatGPT app, we give people more than an assistant. This is a new way to get customers, build pipeline, and maximize revenue. They describe the buyer they need, and Seamless helps them find and close them in seconds," said Brandon Bornancin, Founder and CEO of Seamless.AI.

What's even better, Seamless designed the app so anyone can use it without needing help from tech support or Rev Ops.

Users can go to Settings—Integrations—MCP—search for the Seamless app, and one-click enable in seconds.

No API keys to manage. No code to write. And no developer resources required. Just smart prompts that get you back to marketing, selling, and building connections.

In addition to ChatGPT, the Seamless MCP works with Claude, Cursor, VS Code, Windsurf, Gemini CLI, Cline, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, BoltAI, and other MCP-compatible clients– basically any AI environment that fits your workflow.

To learn more about the Seamless MCP Server or connect to ChatGPT, visit seamless.ai/products/mcp

No credit card required.

Media Contact

Dan Garcia, Seamless.AI, 1 6145690757, [email protected], https://seamless.ai/

SOURCE Seamless.AI