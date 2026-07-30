Seamless.AI's New MCP Server Takes You From Prompt to Closed Won Deal

AI without accurate data is just faster guesswork. Seamless' MCP connects the world's leading AI platforms to real-time, verified sales intelligence so revenue teams can find prospects, run personalized campaigns, and book meetings, all through the power of a single prompt. - Brandon Bornancin, CEO Post this

AI adoption in sales has reached a tipping point. Reps are no longer asking whether they should use AI, but how they can use it more effectively in their daily workflows.

At the same time, revenue teams have more data to parse through, more tools, and more pressure to generate pipeline efficiently. The challenge is not just accessing AI. The real obstacle is connecting AI to the right business context to get meaningful results.

On top of that, many AI tools are great at reasoning, summarizing, drafting, and planning, but for sales teams, they have major limitations:

They do not automatically update contact data in real time (which means bad emails and direct dials). And they don't know who your best prospects are, which contacts have verified emails or phone numbers, or which CRM records are missing key data.

Too many tools make it difficult to create sales campaigns, write messaging, hyper-personalize outreach, and send campaigns that book new meetings.

Why? Because they are not connected to the Seamless.AI MCP.

MCP has emerged as the standard for connecting AI systems to existing tools and data sources. By integrating our new MCP with best-in-class AI partners, Seamless will empower sales teams to incorporate AI-powered sales intelligence into their everyday workflows.

The AI ecosystem that Seamless has established helps sales teams move from generic prompts to action-oriented workflows like this:

Advanced Multi-Filter Prospecting: "Find VPs of IT at B2B SaaS companies with 100 to 500 employees that use Amazon AWS, are hiring data engineers, have grown headcount by at least 15% in the last year, and raised funding within the last 18 months. Exclude existing customers, competitors, and open opportunities."

The value is simple…AI tools are convenient. But when you use Seamless to lay down a foundation of accurate and relevant sales data, AI truly becomes a game-changer for your business.

Learn more at https://seamless.ai.

Media Contact

Dan Garcia, Seamless.AI, 1 440.479.8375, [email protected] , https://seamless.ai/

SOURCE Seamless.AI