SeamlessMD Recognized as the Top Solution to Improve Outcomes in KLAS 2023 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

SeamlessMD was ranked the number one solution for the category to improve outcomes and selected as one of the top three solutions across the remaining three categories - reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience. According to the report, SeamlessMD "could have a potentially game-changing impact to help the patient post-procedure and provide meaningful information on procedure-specific patient recovery to help further guide protocols. There are many nuances to any given procedure, and post-procedure visits do not sufficiently capture more than that point in time". The report also noted, "Obtaining patient-reported outcomes data at a large scale is very difficult; however, this data is critical for improving healthcare. Although a health system could do what this vendor does with their own EMR and patient portal, the time it would take to develop a robust system is cost and time prohibitive."

"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS and prominent healthcare leaders for our efforts to automate the delivery of digital care across all patient populations including the underserved with our Digital Care Journey platform," said Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO and Co-founder, SeamlessMD. "One of our core tenants since our inception has been to help health systems improve outcomes by reducing high-cost services like readmissions, ED visits, and phone calls. Through collaboration with our health system partners we have been able to demonstrate that our platform can reduce costs of care by $1,000 to $8,000 per patient episode, readmissions by 45-72%, ED visits by 72%, phone calls by 50-65% and hospital length of stay by 1-5 days, and this award further validates that our solution is delivering value and is essential to the industry."

The SeamlessMD Digital Care Journey platform is the first and only solution of its kind to have direct, turn-key integration partnerships with Epic, Oracle Cerner, and MEDITECH to enable integrated user experiences, it has the largest body of clinical evidence with 35+ clinical studies/evaluations, and the platform boosts an extensive library of out-of-the box, evidence-based care plans enabling rapid deployment. Extending beyond patient communications, the platform delivers personalized interactive patient education, instructions, reminders, symptom questionnaires, and step-by-step guidance that empowers patients to manage their own care while providers can remote monitor patients reducing the burden on care teams and improving clinical workflow efficiencies.

"KLAS strongly believes in the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. So, we take great pride in investigating innovative, emerging technology solutions. Our goal is to help providers navigate the buzz surrounding emerging technology and showcase the solutions that have the greatest potential to truly change healthcare for the better. Our latest Top 20 report underscores these solutions and brings transparency to what's new in the market," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS.

To learn more about SeamlessMD, please visit www.seamless.md.

To read the full report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/2023-klas-emerging-solutions-top-20/3317.

About SeamlessMD

SeamlessMD provides the leading Digital Care Journey platform for hospitals and health systems to engage, monitor, and stay connected with patients across healthcare journeys. 35+ clinical studies & evaluations have shown SeamlessMD to improve the patient experience while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, ED visits and costs. Health systems such as Atrium Health, Baystate Health, Horizon Health Network, Montreal Heart Institute, MultiCare, UAB, University Hospitals, William Osler Health System, and others use SeamlessMD. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets, or computers and are guided via reminders, education, and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients, and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with leading EHRs such as Epic, Oracle Cerner, and MEDITECH. SeamlessMD was named by the CAN Health Network as its Company of the Year in 2022 and a Top-Rated Remote Monitoring Company by AVIA Marketplace in 2023. To learn more, visit seamless.md.

‍About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

