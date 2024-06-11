Sean Bisceglia & investor group acquires Product Ventures to build new idea-to- shelf packaging platform

"We are thrilled to expand on Product Ventures' legacy of excellence to build a more comprehensive suite of capabilities, allowing CPG companies to think bigger, design smarter, and build better shelf brands," said Bisceglia. Post this

Previously, Sean Bisceglia served as CEO of Curion Insights, where he tripled revenue and company size in three years.

"We are thrilled to expand on Product Ventures' legacy of excellence to build a more comprehensive suite of capabilities, allowing CPG companies to think bigger, design smarter, and build better shelf brands," said Bisceglia. "The packaging industry is currently very siloed, complicating the process of getting great products on shelves. By seamlessly integrating end-to-end solutions, Product Ventures will better meet the needs of consumers and fulfill sustainability priorities, all while boosting brand sales and market share. We're looking forward to helping some of the world's largest brands take their vision from idea to shelf."

"Our mission has always been to provide our clients with meaningful, memorable, and innovative brand packaging solutions," Peter Clarke, the founder and visionary designer behind Product Ventures states. "The group's additional investment, expert leadership, and growth strategy is the natural next step to extend our industry impact."

Clarke will retain his title as Founder and play a critical role in shaping Product Ventures' future direction and client offerings.

In addition to Sean Bisceglia, Jeff Smith, a seasoned finance executive from Accenture and most recently VP of Finance of Curion Insights, will join as CFO. The organization will be building out a robust marketing and client development team in short order.

About Sean Bisceglia and Product Ventures Holdings: Product Ventures Holdings is a group of key leaders and strategists whose expertise ranges from innovative product solutions to business growth and investments. Sean Bisceglia is a five-time CEO and serial entrepreneur who consistently delivers rapid and measurable shareholder value through growth, thought leadership, market-disrupting strategy, and M&A experience including five successful exits.

Learn more about Sean and his leadership approach by checking out his book The Individual Sport: A Success Playbook for CEOs.

About Product Ventures: Product Ventures is a world-renowned brand strategy and design consultancy specializing in structural packaging design and innovation. We are unique in our ability to provide truly holistic design and 360 degrees of consideration to every challenge. As pioneers of the consumer-informed process, we transform ideas into purposeful and memorable design solutions. Our cohesive team of experts encompasses industrial design, graphic design, consumer research, mechanical engineering, packaging engineering and prototyping. Bringing together decades of experience, unparalleled facilities and an unwavering dedication to solving clients' needs has empowered us to shape the world's best-known brands.

