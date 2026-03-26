Sean Kearney and UberDoc Recognized at 2026 Boston Dealmakers Conference for Company's Reverse Merger and Public Listing

"This recognition is really about the team and the model we've built," said Sean Kearney, CEO of UberDoc. "Dr. Paula Muto founded this company because she saw how broken the system was for patients and physicians alike. Going public was a major step, but it's what it unlocks for us that matters." Post this

"This recognition is really about the team and the model we've built," said Sean Kearney, CEO of UberDoc. "Dr. Paula Muto founded this company because she saw how broken the system was for patients and physicians alike. Going public was a major step, but it's what it unlocks for us that matters. We're scaling the marketplace she created to give patients a direct path to specialist care at a fair price, no referrals, no surprise bills. The demand from both patients and physicians tells us this market is ready for a better option, and we're excited about what's ahead."

"Sean Kearney and the UberDoc team represent exactly the kind of dealmaker this conference was built to recognize," said Dan Pender, Content Manager at Smart Business Network. "Taking a healthcare company public through a reverse merger takes conviction and execution. We were pleased to honor that work alongside some of Boston's most accomplished dealmakers."

The Smart Business Dealmakers Conference is the largest middle-market M&A conference focused on the C-suite, bringing together CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, investment bankers, and M&A advisors across more than 20 U.S. cities annually. The 2026 Boston conference took place earlier this month at The Westin Copley Place

UberDoc was founded by vascular surgeon Dr. Paula Muto, who built the platform to give patients and specialists a better alternative to the traditional insurance-driven system. The company plans to continue expanding its network and market footprint as a public company.

About UberDoc

UberDoc is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55 specialties in the U.S., UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's business plan, growth strategy, ability to leverage public market access to expand service offerings and enhance technology infrastructure, proposed expansion into new markets, proposed listing, and timing of listing, on the OTCQB, and expected benefits of its listing on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries:

Investor:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Colleen McMillen, Chief Marketing Officer, UberDoc, 1 9173449360, [email protected], www.uber-docs.com

SOURCE UberDoc